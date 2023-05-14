Books | Can someone who made the jump from poverty to the bourgeoisie feel melancholy, asks the successful author Édouard Louis

According to Frenchman Édouard Louis, even melancholy is pierced by inequality.

What a classmate pay, and who can change anyway? Is it possible that a person who hated his childhood and poverty in a small village, ran away from there against all expectations, became bourgeois in the capital and even changed his name, also misses that horrible childhood?

These questions are addressed by a French writer who is successful around the world by Édouard Louis30, Fifth translated work Change: method.

“Sometimes people ask what you’re going to write next when you already have five autobiographical books. However, the thing is that I could write 60 books about my childhood alone, because they don’t deal with my childhood, but each book asks a question, each book challenges a question,” says Louis in an interview with STT.

The first one his book, No more EddyLouis published in 2014.

“It dealt with the homophobia of my childhood working-class background, the violence and how much I hated my childhood. This new book asks if something you deeply hate can still be longed for and what that melancholy is like.

“ Louis wanted to escape to get revenge and escaped time after time, nothing was enough.

If the first books showed bitterness, the last two are clearly different. They have an affinity for the lives of the people who trampled Louis.

“I hated homophobia, I hated masculine violence, my father telling my mother to shut up, cook, clean the apartment, forbidding her to drive and get a job. I hated it. I hated racism, I hated the fact that in my village more than half supported the extreme right.”

Louis still hates it all, but on some level he also misses the past.

“I remember when I was 10-11 years old and other kids spat on me at school and called me a bitch. I remember thinking that one day I’ll get out of here, do important things, and these kids will still regret what they did to me. They’re saying shit, we made a mistake, that guy was special.”

But what did that escape cost?

“When we dream of escaping, we imagine some end point. But when you get to that point, does it bring fulfillment and happiness?”

Melancholy about lost people and a nagging conscience about whether he took advantage of some people just to get up in society pierce the new book.

Even melancholy there is inequality in experience between social classes, says Louis. He tells how he gave Change: method the manuscript for a few of his friends to read. They said that the end of the book could not be published, that it could not be written like that. At the end of the book, Louis doubts whether running away was pointless.

“My friends said that I come from nowhere, from some shanty town in northern France, and now I publish books and travel and do collaborative works that I couldn’t even dream of in my childhood, such as By Ken Loach and by Anne Carson with how can I be melancholy! I felt as if I had been attacked. If I feel this melancholy, why shouldn’t I write about it?”

The melancholy of a middle-class person, on the other hand, is immediately literature, part of an old tradition.

“And not because of that, books like that are beautiful in their own way. But if you come from a working-class background and are melancholic, it’s not literature anymore, it’s complaining. I wanted my book to be a small space for that melancholy.”

A political writer must do more than write

by Édouard Louis I think everything can be said to be political, but it’s such a well-worn phrase that repeating it is tiring. In a way, everything is political, but there are huge differences in degree in politics.

“When Marcel Proust writing about jealousy is likely to be less political than James Baldwin writing about racism in America and how black people are murdered,” says Louis.

“At the same time, I love reading about jealousy! I love reading about sex, passion and love, but I just can’t write about them myself.”

“ “The ghosts of the past surround me and ask why I don’t write about them.”

Whenever Louis has tried to write something less political or more fictional, he has felt shame.

“The ghosts of the past surround me and ask why I don’t write about them, if I don’t then who will? The ghosts are calling me. So I let other people write about jealousy, and literature is also that.”

Literature is first and foremost a middle-class hobby. According to Louis, anyone who writes about the poor always goes through a grieving process, because the author knows that the subjects of the books will never read those books.

“And if they read, they would quickly have so much symbolic capital that they would no longer be poor in the same way. Then we should fight again for different people, those who haven’t read yet.”

Therefore, in Louis’ opinion, all kinds of projects that encourage reading are, in a certain way, an illusion.

“My father is 57 years old and he will never read books. He never went to schools, he watches TV eight hours a day. He won’t read books because it’s hard, because it’s a skill that takes years to learn.”

Because of this, in Louis’ opinion, political writers have an ethical responsibility to do more than just books.

“We have to sign petitions, protest in the street, agree to television interviews. If you refuse these, you will no longer fight for the poor, but only write stories for the bourgeois.”