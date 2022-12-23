Books | Camilla Nissinen, who was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, made a decision when she was only 9 years old, for which she is still being punished

One, two, three, four red beanies, little Camilla puts the hats on the rack. Then he turns his eyes to the ceiling and turns on the lamps.

Camilla is used to sitting in the corridor outside of class, but as Christmas approaches, she doesn’t seem to do anything else at school. Especially now in the sixth grade, when their class is responsible for organizing the Christmas party, the teacher asks Camilla to leave the class almost every class.