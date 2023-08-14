Books | British study: “Booktok” is not quite as big a phenomenon as imagined

According to the survey, the most noisy genre for young readers is fantasy adventure.

Research institute Published by Nielsen statement according to young readers look for book recommendations more on YouTube than on Tiktok.

The results of a survey conducted by Nielsen in November of last year revealed that 34 percent of British readers aged 14-25 discover new books based on YouTube videos. Youtube channels focusing on books are collectively called “Booktube”.

On Tiktok, the corresponding figure is 32 percent, on Instagram, on the other hand, 27 percent. According to the survey, 33 percent of young readers used online bookstores to find books.

A lot has been written in the media about “booktokers” and Tiktok’s influence on the book market. HS is too told American writer From Colleen Hoover, whose book videos on Tiktok have made it to the top of the sales charts. The Youtube genre has received less attention so far.

The traditional ones means are still the most popular virtual alternatives based on Nielsen’s survey. According to the survey, 41 percent of young people find new books based on their friends’ recommendations, while 36 percent find new books in brick-and-mortar stores.

Nielsen’s report also shows that the favorite genre of literature for the 14–25-year-old age group is fantasy adventure.

About the settlement told British newspaper The Guardian.