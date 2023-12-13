Books | Authors were dismayed when Actors start receiving copyright compensation for reading audio books: “I'm going to read myself in the future”

Writers Riikka Pulkkinen and Rosa Liksom are disappointed with the parliament's decision.

For actors we will start paying e-borrowing allowances for reading audiobooks. E-lending compensation is copyright compensation for library lending of works.

The matter was confirmed on Monday evening, when the parliament approved the amendment to the law on library loan reimbursements in its plenary session. According to it, in the future, authors will be paid loan allowances for library loans also for e-books and audiobooks.

And now the same “audio book pot” can also be shared by audio book readers.

This fall, the disputed law change has especially upset writers.

The writer who heard about the Parliament's decision on Tuesday Riikka Pulkkinen says that many authors intend to read their audiobooks themselves in the future.

“Today, when I heard about it, I decided that in the future I'm going to read my audiobook myself. I even started thinking about whether I want to remove previous novels that someone else has read from audiobook services,” says Pulkkinen.

“It doesn't seem meaningful that for a small amount of compensation one would start to shred copyright, when from the author's point of view it is quite clear who the author is.”

Pulkkinen has an idea that many Actors agree on the matter.

“We do not seek access to the writers' purse. We've never thought that the reader's share should be taken away from the writers' share”, President of the Actors' Union Antti Timonen said earlier to HS.

“The reader's immediate right is only related to the recording, not the authors' copyright.”

Local right protects the work of the performing artist, but according to the position of the Norwegian Authors' Association, the legal amendment equates local right and copyright.

PulkkisEN according to which the change in the law came into consideration “somewhat stealthily”. He himself started following the preparation of the law only at the point when it started to look like compensation would be distributed to the actors as well.

It's not necessarily a significant result, but a principle, says Pulkkinen.

“I feel that the boundary conditions must be symbolically adhered to. It's not so much about how much I'm actually billed,” says Pulkkinen.

E-lending allowances will be paid next year from an allocation of one million euros, part of which will now also be distributed to actors who read audio books. Loan compensation for physical loans was paid for 2022 in the amount of approximately 8.7 million euros.

Riikka Pulkkinen says that she herself has always been happy to trust the actor's professionalism and has been happy to have a professional act as the reader of the novel, although one does not expect a great interpretation of the reading from the actors. He admits that he himself does not have the skills to read dialogue.

“Yes, I have to get training for it or practice it hard. It's not easy.”

Also the Author Rosa Liksom is disappointed with the decision.

“The loan allowances are ridiculously small anyway. The fact that the compensation is shared with the reader is completely absurd,” he says.

According to Liksom, readers often get a better reward than the author for the whole book anyway.

Actors' average remuneration for reading an audiobook is 90–120 euros per finished audiobook hour. The duration of a novel of about 350 pages is about ten hours, and depending on the reader and the text, it takes about 1.5–2 times the time to read it.

Few writers get a sufficient living from sales royalties. The median annual taxable income of a non-fiction writer is 606 euros, and the writer spends an average of one to three years writing a book. According to the Finnish Writers' Association's income survey, the median annual taxable income for fiction writers is slightly higher, i.e. 1,713 euros.

Rosa Liksom's latest work has been published in 2021 Way. He would have liked to read The lane the audiobook itself, but he was not qualified, he says.

“I don't know where that decision came from, but I made a voice sample and was told that the reader must know a certain breathing technique. Maybe I should practice it now,” Liksom reflects and laughs.

Liksom recalls that audiobook compensation has been discussed since the beginning of their popularity.

“The operation is not transparent. We do not know at what price the publishing house sells the audiobook rights to streaming services. The author gets a few cents from them.”

Correction 13.12. at 2:31 p.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously written in the article, the actor is paid according to the finished length of the audiobook, not according to the number of working hours. The median earnings of 606 euros for non-fiction writers and 1,713 euros for fiction writers mentioned in the article do not refer to the annual earnings per book, but rather to the median of all taxable annual incomes from written work.