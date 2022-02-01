Books Antti Heikkinen’s novel Latu received the award for last year’s best sports book

Antti Heikkinen’s award-winning work of fiction is also an extensive memoir by world champion Pauli Pitkänen, even a biography.

Antti Heikkinen novel Ski trail (WSOY) has been selected as the 2021 Sports Book. The selection panel appointed by the Sports Museum characterizes Heikkinen’s work as a skilful and multidimensional narrative, to which historical material is naturally combined. The work of fiction is also a world champion skier Pauli Pitkänen extensive memoir, even a biography.

The baseball player receives the Sports Post of the Year award Janette Lepistön Instagram post “Harassment in Sports”. According to the jury, the post calling for change is a bold statement about harassment in sport. Lepistö did not want to remain silent on the subject, although he has stated that “it is easier to reach when you keep your mouth shut”.

The jury also awarded the author Jukka Pakkanen from long-term work for the best of Finnish sports literature. In Pakkanen’s many works, sports are strongly present, and the topics range from Italian football and racing cycling to 1950s Helsinki skating rinks.

In the Sports Book of the Year competition, the jury awarded honorable mentions Mikko Knuuttilan for the non-fiction book The Great Leap to the Top – China’s Road to Sports Superpower (Like) and the book Combining Photography and Athlete Stories A Thousand and One Strokes (Docendo), written and described Saku Schildt, Sami Lommi and Jussi Talvitie.

The sports book of the year has been named since 1980.