Books Annimari Korte tells in her new book about the letter, after which everything seemed to be ruined and bad depression

Fence runner Annimari Korte rose to the top of the fencing with his perseverance, even though injuries and illnesses were the end of a promising career. Korte says in his recent book that even death came to mind.

Mika Saukkonen: Annimari Korte – Above All Fences. Oak. 269 ​​s.

Athlete not a healthy day can not see, is a very worn expression, but Annimari Kortteen for it is more than true.

Korte has suffered numerous injuries and long-term illnesses during his career. Against this background, it is even a small miracle that he made his way back to the top of the hurdles when he was over 30 years old.

In the summer of 2019, Korte ran a Finnish record of 12.72 seconds in the 100-meter fencing. At the same time, he broke the Tokyo Olympic line. Due to the corona pandemic, the Olympic representation will not take place until this summer, if the Olympics are not canceled yet.

“There is no such option. The idea goes that the Games are. The final place must be the goal, ”Korte, who turned 33 in April, tells HS.

Before the Olympics, Korte plans to compete twice abroad and five times at home. “It’s still a little unclear where I start.”

In a book to be published on Friday Annimari Korte – Over all fences Korte says that he has already thought about the time when he will end his career: it will take place at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in the Swedish match in autumn 2024.

Before that, Korte also wants to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, if health only allows it.

“You just have to hope you stay healthy.”

When his career ends, Korte says in a book written in the self-form that he wants to do something that will benefit other people.

“I could possibly work in sports, and coaching is also interesting because I would like to share my experiences. I have also not yet buried my dream of a doctorate, ”says Korte Mika Saukkonen at the end of the book he wrote.

As early as 2014, Korte had already made plans for postgraduate studies to continue his degrees in the United States and England. His intention was to go to Brussels to do a dissertation on sports policy.

Fire continuing a sports career for as long as possible can be explained by Kortte’s difficult years 2012–2017. During that time, he never competed because of a spiral of illness.

First, the training was prevented by a good quality inflammation of the ribs, Tietze syndrome. It took a long time before the ailment was diagnosed.

Prolonged inflammation of the esophagus led to hospital visits. Horsetail is allergic to almost everyone. Cereals caused inflammation throughout the body.

At Christmas 2014, I was hit by such a bad depression that Korte says he wanted to die. He took too much reassurance before sitting at the wheel of the car.

“Come help, I can’t take it anymore,” Korte got to call his mother as the car windows misted.

The mother’s call to the emergency center found out that the number of sedatives was not life-threatening.

“The situation was pretty difficult. Now it feels really distant. I am happier than I have ever been. It feels hard to think how bad I was, ”Korte recalls a moment more than six years ago.

Spark the hurdles were only re-ignited in Barcelona in the spring of 2017, when Korte was walking his dogs Maya and Raadi. Korte happened to end up on the edge of the Mar Bella track and field.

For the first time, the hurdles didn’t want to become anything after a long break. Gradually, the right rhythm began to be found again, and Korte got involved Luis Sevillano Gonzalon coaching team.

“I gradually started to think seriously about whether I would still aim for the 14-second undershoot and the Kaleva Games,” Korte says in the book.

He had been away from the previous Kaleva Games for ten years. At that time, Korte ran the Finnish Championship bronze at the age of 19. The future looked good – even then.

Annimari Korte rehearsing at the Zoo’s sports field in 2007.­

However, it was still a year from Mar Bella’s field before Korte ran again in the Kaleva Games. In 2018 he placed silver in Jyväskylä, bronze in 2019 and finally won his first Finnish championship in Turku last year.

The post-Turku doping test took a really long time. Korte suffered from dehydration after a hard day.

“My right hind legs cramped really badly. The thigh was right in the pile and the foot hooked. It felt like there was a ball inside the thigh, ”Korte says in the book.

Kalevan the doping test of the Games was remembered for another reason. Korte received related mail later in the fall.

Suek’s letter (Finnish Ethics Center for Sport) was a shock. Methylprednisolone, a glucocorticoid banned in the competition, had been found in the card’s doping test. Suek asked for clarification during the week.

“The letter was like a punch. Thoughts swirled in my head. My life is ruined. My career is ruined. Everything is ruined. This cannot be possible in any way. The gold medal will be taken away. This was here, ”Korte says in the book.

Annimari Korte has already decided because her sports career is coming to an end. After that, he plans to continue working on sports and a dissertation is also planned.­

After a painful hour, Korte received relief from his doctors: it is probably a cortisone injection given two days before the Kaleva Games.

Sports doctor Ilkka Räsänen assured Kortte that cortisone may be administered around the tendon, for inflammation around the tendon, internally in the joint, or as a spray in the nose or as an asthma medication topically.

Suek contented himself with the investigation. There was no need to go back.

From the beginning of 2022, cortisone will be banned no matter how it is given.

The last time Korte had run into difficulties due to a doping test at his training site in Valencia, he had failed to report his whereabouts.

After a hard week of training, Korte had taken a long-acting sleeping tablet. Korte had soaked the lungs as testers rang the doorbell on Saturday morning and waited behind the door.

“I don’t want to be in a similar situation again.”

Annimari Korte gets his hips in a good position when he crosses the fences. According to Atte Pettinen, who coached him, that is one of the secrets of Kortte’s success.­

Over all fences is a story of persevering practice, relentlessness, but also of falling in love and grief. The card also has a lot of young fans who find their idols on the pages of the book.

“I try to tell honestly in the book about all my difficulties that anyone could get inspiration, peer support and strength from them.”

Korte openly talks about her boyfriends and relationships with a few foreign top talent, such as a French Pascal Martinot-Lagarden with.

“Fencing is like riding a bike: once you learn it, you can do it for the rest of your life,” Martinot-Lagarde told Kortte.

Sad moments for Kortte have been the violent death of his childhood friend and peer in Lohja at the age of only 21 and the spear thrower and good friend Brian Toledon death in a motorcycle accident.

Irrevocability in turn, show a visit to a sports doctor for back problems Sakari Oravan to pack.

“At least never run on this back again. You should even consider playing ping pong, ”Squirrel said.

Eventually, help for back pain was found in Sweden, where an Alpine team doctor invented to burn small sensory nerves around the facial joints of the spine during surgery.

Korte feared that the surgery would be a big fall for him. It never came.

Fortunately, Kortte did not become a ping pong player in the Finnish hurdles.

Jarkko Kause massages Annimari Kort in Minsk, where the European Athletics match against the United States took place in September 2019. Korte finished fifth with a time of 12.98. “This was one of my best accomplishments. It felt great to be one of the best fences on the continent. ”­