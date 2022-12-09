Books | Annie Ernaux said in her Nobel lecture that she writes to take revenge for her gender

Annie Ernaux will receive her Nobel Prize in Stockholm on Saturday. There was a queue for the author’s autographs in front of a small bookstore.

First a full-scale Nobel prize week after the corona period is underway in Stockholm. The festivities will culminate on Saturday, December 10, with the traditional prize-giving ceremony held at the Stockholm Concert Hall and the evening banquet at the Stockholm City Hall.

The massive light festival Nobel Week Lights Stockholm has illuminated, among other things, the facade of the city hall during the week. The work of the year’s Nobel laureates is highlighted in the works of artists and students.

Luke Jerram’s Gaia work in the lobby of the Royal Palace is one of the works on display at Stockholm Light Week.

The most anticipated guests of the week include a French writer Annie Ernaux. He arrived in Stockholm at the beginning of the week and gathered a queue of more than a hundred meters in front of a small bookstore on Götgatan. Ernaux had promised to sign his works after the idea presented by the shop.

“It’s funny that he chose an independent bookstore,” the shopkeeper Katarina Lind said the news agency TT.

Annie Ernaux (b. 1940) gave her traditional Nobel lecture on Wednesday.

Single book can change a person’s life, Ernaux stated in his lecture and told how books have been his companion since he learned to read. “This appetite was fed by my mother, who, between her customers in the shop, read many multi-volume novels and would rather see me reading than knitting or weaving.” The desire to read was further attracted by the fact that books were treated with suspicion at the Catholic school in Ernaux, partly because of their high price.

Ernaux read of Cervantes Don Quixote, Gulliver’s Travels, A novel by a home teacher, Grimm’s fairy talesby Dickens David Copperfield, Gone with the wind, Victor Hugo Miserable, Steinbeck’s I hate fruit…

In his lecture, Ernaux discussed his path to becoming a writer. He mentioned that his first novel was rejected by a couple of publishers, and described how the daily grind of teaching and mundane responsibilities distanced him from writing – and made him even more aware of society’s gender roles and expectations.

I write to avenge my gender, was the title of the speech published by Dagens Nyheter. The entire lecture can be read in English On the Nobel Foundation’s website. In his speech, he referred to the battles fought by women for their rights, which continue, for example, in Iran. There are still men in the literary world for whom literature written by women does not exist, Ernaux stated. “The recognition of my work by the Swedish Academy is a hopeful signal for all female writers.”

Ernaux has described the change of French society through the stories of his parents, for example in his recently translated novel About father / mother.

In his book Years he describes major social events firsthand and talks about his abortion, for example.

Ernaux will speak again on Saturday at the Stockholm City Hall banquet. A total of 1,250 people participate in it. The event broadcast live by Swedish TV will feature, among others, a Canadian-American singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright (b. 1973), who, among other things, sings a duet Swedish soprano Elin Rombo (b. 1976) with. Rombo has sung Wainwright Prima Donna in the opera. Wainwright has also composed Hadrian– an opera in which he has sung Karita Mattila.

Saturday the award ceremony also has a Finnish color, as the Stockholm Royal Orchestra is led by a Finnish conductor Emilia Hoving. Hoving convinced the HS critic Annmari Salmelan a couple of years ago:

“Emilia Hoving, 26, reminds us of Finland’s wonderful music education. Hoving controls everything that is possible for this point. Shostakovich the end of the chamber symphony kept hairs on end for a long time after the last notes faded into inaudibility”, Salmela wrote in his critique.