Books | Aino-Kaisa Saarinen on Johaug’s book allegations: “I won’t comment on anything other than that it’s special”

Four after the Olympic and 14 World Championship golds, he packed up his skiing career last spring Therese Johaug34, doesn’t spare one of her Finnish racing sisters in her autobiography published on Thursday: the winner of 15 prestigious competition medals Aino-Kaisa from Saari43.

Supplier By Anders Skjerdingstad from the biography written Hell of a story (The whole story, author Gyldendal) is expected to be a big event for the Norwegian book autumn.

Therese Johaug reveals in her biography published on Thursday that Aino-Kaisa Saarinen is still like a red garment to her.

In the book, Johaug thoroughly criticizes Saarinen. The Finn did not hold his candle low when Johaug 2016 gave a positive doping sample and was eventually banned for 18 months. Due to sanctions, this lost both the 2017 World Cup and the 2018 Olympic Games.

Saarinen at the time said direct words about Johaug’s explanations and final punishment. His reactions aroused outright fury in Norway, and Johaug admits in several places in his book that the man from Gotholle got under his skin thoroughly. The Norwegian suspects that Saarinen even enjoyed the sufferings of her racing sister.

Ilta-Sanomat caught up with Saarinen, who is vacationing in Spain, on Thursday and provided him with excerpts from the book, in which Johaug does not, so to speak, give the Finn the state lady treatment.

For a moment after reflection, Saarinen decided not to participate in the singing competition:

“I will not comment other than that it is special. It has the title and the story in the same”, replied Saarinen in a message with a smiley face.

Saarinen’s 2016 Twitter update about the Italian pharmacy was one of the most talked about of the year. In the photo of the update, Saarinen is holding a Trofodermin ointment patch, which contained an anabolic steroid. The package says DOPING in big letters.

This Twitter photo of Aino-Kaisa Saarinen caused Therese Johaug to be completely devastated in the fall of 2016.

In 2019, Saarinen commented on Johaug’s doping case to Ilta-Sanom as follows:

“Therese’s sample contained an anabolic steroid. That’s one hundred percent fact. Only after that can one consider who was telling the truth and who was careless and so on. It’s just an interpretation.”

Saarinen also stated that he sees no reason to regret his shocking Twitter image.

“You can still clearly see the essential, i.e. DOPING, text and symbol in the picture. I also still see that some kind of image interpretation skills and reading skills would lead to very careful operation with such packaging.”

