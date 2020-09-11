EI Rayo introduced this Thursday that William Hill would develop into its new official sponsor for this 2020-21, changing into a member of a listing that features Zaragoza, Las Palmas, Fuenlabrada, Oviedo, Albacete, Ponferradina, Mirandés and Alcorcón —their contract renewed— and which has additionally been joined by Sporting, Malaga, Logroñés and Sabadell. Nevertheless, These 13 Second Membership golf equipment should not the one ones linked to a bookmaker. So are Mallorca (Betfred) and Espanyol and Leganés (Betway), so the whole is 16.

It’s concluded, due to this fact, that the 73% of Second Division groups has a bookmaker amongst its sponsors. A presence barely greater than Primera, the place it reaches 70%. Nevertheless, not all entities have them as most important sponsor, nor do all groups put on promoting on the shirt. There are totally different formulation and every membership has its personal settlement. Almería, Castellón, Cartagena, Girona, Lugo and Tenerife are the one Second Division groups that haven’t been linked to the betting sector, whereas Eibar, Elche, Getafe, Huesca, Actual Sociedad and Valladolid haven’t achieved it both.

And it’s that, Past the moral debate, proper now the long run is kind of unsure. The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzon, dominated on the suitability of bookmakers sponsoring sports activities entities throughout an interview in The sixth: “It is reckless Golf equipment are signing for 2 or three years. They’re radically incorrect. They must appropriate it as a result of the regulation is the regulation and we face a vital drawback, “he stated, pending the approval, in October, of the Royal Decree of Business Communications of the actions of the sport.

The final draft hardened in comparison with the one introduced in February and the exceptions referring to soccer disappeared. People who concern extra particularly sponsorship have been prolonged to the prohibition of utilizing “the identify, model or commerce identify of an operator to establish a sports activities facility.” Neither could “substitute or add to the identify of a staff or competitors the identify or commerce identify of an operator”. And as for promoting within the venues “you need to regulate to the time limitations.” Much more forceful is level 4 of article 12, by which it specifies: “Sponsorship in shirts or sports activities gear won’t be admissible.” So it’s paradoxical that the golf equipment proceed to signal agreements that, in only a few days, may be moist paper. With out going any additional, Atlético introduced theirs with Versus yesterday.

From the opposite perspective, the enterprise one, it’s estimated that these measures can have a powerful impression on LaLiga groups, whose losses shall be round 80 million euros. The truth is, sponsorships are their most important supply of revenue behind the cash obtained from televisions. Regardless of what this may imply, the employers should not afraid of the viability of the golf equipment, which must face a serious readjustment. This enterprise, the one akin to the betting sector, It contributes 1,900 million euros in taxes to the State coffers and generates nearly 50,000 jobs in Spain.