Harris was able to convince everyone in the TV debate against Donald Trump. The betting offices agree. The Democrats’ campaign feels inspired.

Philadelphia – The outcome of the US election you can bet. After the TV duel between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris The Vice President has the edge on the betting sites. The Democrat clearly emerged as the winner from the debate. For the Democrats This could mean a further boost in the US election. Since Harris took over the presidential campaign from Biden, the momentum has been on her side anyway.

During the duel and afterwards, Harris rose in the bookmakers’ price, as Newsweek reported. On BetOnline, for example, Trump was the favorite before the debate. After the exchange of blows, however, Harris was ahead. After the debate, bets on Harris as the US election winner also rose by four percentage points – from 50.9 percent to 54.4 percent.

Harris inspired by TV debate – Trump faces another setback

What the bookmakers had analyzed in real time during the debate is also confirmed by the CNN-Poll directly after the debate. 63 percent of voters surveyed who had seen the TV debate said Harris had performed better. The debate went excellently for Harris, which could further boost her momentum in the US elections.

For Trump, the next bad news came immediately after the bad performance: Taylor Swift announced on her Instagram Account that she will vote for Kamala Harris in November. The megastar commented on the upcoming election: “I will cast my vote in the 2024 presidential election for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz I will be voting for @kamalaharris because she is fighting for the rights and issues that I believe need a fighter to stand up for them.” This could be the next setback for Trump.

When asked about Taylor Swift’s Instagram post after the debate by press people, he simply said: “No idea,” as CNN quoted the former president. This support will come in handy for Kamala Harris after the successful debate.

Bookmakers see Harris ahead after TV debate – advantage for the US election?

In response to requests from Newsweek BetOnline commented on Harris’ odds of winning. Josh Barton, a spokesman for the gambling company, said: “It felt like Kamala Harris dominated the debate tonight and the betting public responded unanimously.”

On Polymarket, another betting site, the chances of winning for both candidates are also equal after the debate. Both Trump and Harris are at 49 percent. Before that, Trump was at 52 percent, 6 percentage points ahead of Harris, who came in behind with 46 percent. However, it is unclear how the debate will affect the election. Such duels are not intended to win new voters, but rather to mobilize the existing base for election day. In the 2016 TV duel between Hillary Clinton and Trump, Clinton emerged as the winner – and lost the US election. (sure)