Bookmakers cut bets on the result of the match between Slovakia and Romania at Euro 2024

Bookmakers have cut bets on the result of the match of the third round of the group stage of the 2024 European Championship, taking place in Germany, between the national teams of Slovakia and Romania. This is reported by RBC.

The reason was that a draw suits both teams and takes them to the 1/8 finals of the tournament. It is noted that the odds for this meeting are the lowest at Euro 2024.

The final matches in Quartet E will take place on June 26. The Belgium team will meet with Ukraine, and Romania will meet with Slovakia. After two matches, all four teams scored three points – this is the first time in Euro history.

The European Championships take place in ten cities in Germany from June 14 to July 14. The Russian national team misses the tournament due to suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).