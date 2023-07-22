Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 7/21/2023 – 9:09 PM Share

The Center for Studies, Response and Treatment of Security Incidents in Brazil (CERT.br), from the Information and Coordination Center of Ponto BR (NIC.br), launched a booklet that helps people to protect themselves from malicious codes on the internet.

The material, available free of charge at CERT.br page, highlights the importance of using protection mechanisms, such as antiviruses, and keeping systems and applications up to date. The booklet also advises users not to click on all links received, and always be wary of attachments.

According to the manager of CERT.br, Cristine Hoepers, the best way to protect yourself is to prevent the initial infection of the device – computer or cell phone. For this, even with the presence of an antivirus, it is necessary to remain alert so as not to be deceived by messages that intend to convince the user to install a virus in the equipment.

“Antimalware tools, popularly known as antiviruses, depend on constant updating, as new variants of malicious code appear daily. Even with this protection, users should be aware of attacks involving social engineering, in which the victim is convinced to perform actions that result in the installation of malware”, he explains.

The booklet recommends that the user keep the antivirus program and the operating system always up to date. It also guides the person to act quickly in case of suspected problems. “Act quickly if you suspect a problem: did you open a file or click on a link in an email and later discover it was malware? Is your device weird? Immediately use the antivirus installed on your device”.

According to the manual, if it is not possible to remove the malware or the symptoms persist, the operating system must be reinstalled or the factory settings restored, and the passwords of the services accessed by the device must be changed.

“Don’t click on every link you get. The recommendation is always to analyze the context and observe the details. If necessary, contact, using another means of communication, who supposedly forwarded the link. When in doubt, do not click”, advises the booklet.