Antra (National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals) and ABGLT (Brazilian Association of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transvestites, Transsexuals and Intersex) provided a guide with guidance in cases of violence against people from the LGBTI+ community. In it, a step by step of what the victim should do is presented. here is the whole (4 MB).

According to the document, Brazil is the country that murders most transgender people in the world since 2008. In addition, 99% of LGBTI+ people who participated in a study developed by Antra said they did not feel safe in the country. THE research deals with the murders and violence committed against transvestites and transsexuals in 2019.

The booklet also criticizes the current federal administration. Associations claim that “the government has revoked rights, backtracked on issues that we had advanced and has increasingly shown itself to be anti-LGBTI+, setting an anti-gender agenda and especially against the social and political rights of trans people”.

In 2019, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) ruled that practices against the community are characterized as a form of social racism. Therefore, it is considered a crime of racism when a person from the LGBTI+ population has a right violated or is treated differently because of their sexual orientation and gender identity. Offenses directed at the community also come to be characterized as a crime. On the other hand, acts of violence that attack the individual’s honor and morals are configured as racial insults.

What to do in case of violence?

The booklet indicates 4 steps for those who suffer an LGBTIphobic episode both in person and online.

1. Register a police report at the nearest police station:

All police stations must receive and deal with cases of violence. However, specialized units such as DECRADI (Racial Crimes and Intolerance Crimes Police Station) may be better prepared, according to the booklet.

In case of violence motivated by gender, transvestites, transsexual women and intersex women can also seek the DEAM (Delegacy Specialized for Assistance to Women).

The document directs that the victim should narrate what happened in as much detail as possible and, if possible, provide the aggressor’s full name, as well as the place of residence; the date and time of the event; the address of the place where the act of violence took place; and the name and address of witnesses. After registering the case, the victim has the right to request a copy of the report.

In cases of aggression over the internet, complaints can also be made through the website SaferNet and on Dial 100. Crimes of violence against LBTI women are registered on Dial 180.

2. Appoint witnesses:

At the scene of the act, it is important that the victim obtains the name, telephone number and address of people who witnessed the case. Preferably, the witness should not be a relative or friend because the law assumes that close family and friends would be “partial” in favor of the person who suffered the aggression.

3. Bring evidence to prove the reported case:

According to the booklet, recordings, footage from local surveillance cameras and documents must be gathered and presented at the time of registration to prove the violence.

If the aggression is committed in a virtual environment, the victim must save everything that can serve as evidence: emails, links, prints, offender information, messages, social network images, among others. It is important that the person keep the documents with them and, if possible, register them in a registry office. “This will make the evidence have authenticity, confirming that everything there is true“, states the booklet.

4. Seek legal advice:

Legal advice through a lawyer or the Public Defender’s Office is “extremely recommended for the victim know all the rights you have and exactly how you should proceed”, says the document. This assistance can be given right after the crime or the registration of the report.

How to help report

In situations where the victim is unable to file the complaint alone, the booklet presents 3 ways for people to help. Are they:

Listen and believe the report; Do not leave the victim alone; and Suggest seeking help elsewhere than at the police station.

Each State has, for example, Committees on Sexual and Gender Diversity of the OAB; Specialized Legal Practice Centers at universities, which provide free advice to vulnerable populations; LGBTI+ NGOs and human rights activists who can help with the grievance process. Some places also have LGBTI+ Councils and LGBTI+ or Sexual and Gender Diversity Policy Coordinations.

