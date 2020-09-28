Fans of Mahindra’s much awaited new generation Mahindra Thar are eagerly waiting. The company is going to launch this car on 2 October. On this date, the company is also going to celebrate its 75th Founders Day. Bookings for the new Mahindra Thar will also start from October 2.Safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, river parking sensor, speed alert system, electronic stability program rollover mitigation, hill hold assist, hill descent control have been given for safety in this car. The company has not yet announced the price of this car. On October 2, the company will raise the curtain from the price of this car.

Design is powerful

The overall design of the old model in the new Thar has been retained by the company. This offers SUV comes with seven slat grills. The new Thar uses a more compact grill than before. The car gets new alloy wheels, redesigned taillights and new rear bumpers. Now the front facing seats have been given in the rear of the car. Rear side facing seats were given in the previous model. Apart from this, removable top, all terrain tires have been given in the new Thar. The new Thar has been launched in AX and LX variants.

Injar and Power

The new Thar 2.2 liter diesel and 2.0 liter mStallion turbo petrol engine has been given. The diesel engine generates 130bhp and 320Nm of torque. At the same time, the petrol engine generates 187 bhp power and 380Nm torque.