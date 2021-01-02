new Delhi: Indian Oil’s Indane Gas customers can now book LPG cylinders through just one missed call. Indian Oil released an official statement on Friday giving this information. The statement said that customers can book their cylinders from anywhere in the country by giving just one missed call.

Missed call will have to be made at this number

Indane Gas customers will have to give only missed calls from their registered number on 8454955555 to book their cylinder through missed calls. With this facility, the time it would take to call customers for booking would be saved. Because of this, they will be able to book only by making missed calls.

Also, customers will not be charged for the call, while the existing IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) call system charges normal call rates. According to the statement, this facility will provide relief to those people and the elderly who do not find themselves comfortable in the IVRS system.

Now booking will also be done through WhatsApp

If you are an Indane customer, you can book LPG cylinder by calling the new number 7718955555. Also, booking can now be done through WhatsApp. To make a booking through WhatsApp, you need to write REFILL on WhatsApp Messenger and send it to 7588888824. Keep in mind that your WhatsApp number should be your registered mobile number.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the ‘missed call’ facility at an event held in Bhubaneswar. On this occasion, he also introduced the second-tier global-grade premium grade petrol (Octane 100). Indian Oil will sell it under the XP-100 brand.

On this occasion, Pradhan said that gas agencies and distributors should ensure that the delivery of LPG is done within a day to a few hours. He also said that in the case of LPG, the country has come a long way. In the first six decades of 2014, the LPG connection was made available to about 130 million people. This figure has reached 30 crores in the last six years.

