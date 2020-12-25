Highlights: The thugs started booking the Corona vaccine online

Alert issued for such calls from Bhopal Cyber ​​Cell

Bhopal’s young man came to phone, book 500 corona vaccine

Aware student escaped fraud, informed police

Bhopal

In the name of booking the Corona vaccine, the cheating game has just started. MP Cyber ​​Cell has issued an alert about this. Also appealed to people to be careful. The police have appealed that beware of fraudulent phone calls from fraudulent people in the name of registering for booking of vaccine for Kovid-19.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, ASP Rajat Saklecha of Cyber ​​Cell Bhopal said that the accused who are cyber fraudsters cheat them by making the point of those who are currently on the move. So beware of thugs offering corona virus vaccines. He said that a similar complaint has come to us, in which the fraudster thug called and asked him to get you registered in advance. If you get registered early, you will get vaccinated for less money and give 500 rupees from now.

Will give money later

The ASP said that the person who received this call is a college student. He was told to give 500 rupees now, after that give the remaining money. He said that the boy was aware, so has escaped the swindle. The youth has given all the information to the Bhopal Police. ASP Rajat Saklecha said that when the Bhopal police investigated, it was found that more such cases are going on all over the country.

Alert people

Saklecha said that we have also issued a guideline that any link coming in the name of Kovid-19 vaccine, do not share it, do not click at all and do not follow it. If you do this then you may be cheated.

Cheating on OTP

Fraudsters say that the OTP that has come to you is the registration of Kovid-19. ASP said that while he is of OTP transaction and as soon as someone gives this OTP to the front, the money is deducted from his bank account. At the same time, how many people have done this in Bhopal, but they said that we have just got one complaint.

ASP Saklecha said that this complaint came a week ago and that too is like information. They have not been cheated. But as soon as we got information, we issued guidelines and we are constantly trying to find out where the accused is from.