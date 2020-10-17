The best public day is one without an audience: ten reasons why Bookfest Digital on two YouTube channels is far superior to a real Saturday at the book fair.

A.Twenty-eight hours of interviews, portraits, discussions and show cooking on two channels, with unusually fast timing: the organizers opted for this alternative to the public Saturday full of events at the fair. “We can’t hold a water glass reading for an hour,” said project manager Petra Kappler firmly. So there is at Bookfest Digital, which lasts until midnight, shorter posts that alternated between popular and ambitious. Why can’t that be the case every year? There are many good reasons for this.

