Muscle problem for the Suns star who comes out in the 3rd period. Ingram with 37 points drags the Pelicans

The result you do not expect. But not accidental, rather strongly desired, won basket after basket: New Orleans wins in Phoenix 125-114, wins game-2 and makes the first round match between the seed and the number 8 more interesting than expected. Also because the Suns lose Booker to a muscle injury to the right flexor: recovery times still to be evaluated, which keep everyone in Arizona apprehensive.

It was the evening of Brandon Ingram’s consecration, in the first career playoffs: 37 points shooting 13/21 from the field, with 11 rebounds and 9 assists. Unmarkable and omnipresent. For once, Phoenix struggled in defense, conceding 55% to the shot. Paul finished with 14 assists and no turnovers, but this time it wasn’t enough. The Pels had started the season with 3 wins and 16 losses, yet on Friday night they will play Game-3 at home, in Louisiana, at 1-1 in the series, with nothing to lose and an enthusiasm that is palpable, contagious.

the match – It’s 61-56 Suns at half-time. Booker already has 31 points, shooting 12/19. It looks like a match like any other, in Arizona, with the team with the best NBA record in control. But it won’t be. A triple from Ingram is worth the 69-67 Pels at the beginning of the second half, who now manage to run, find quick points in transition with Hayes putting on a show with open-field dunks. Pels 90-83 after 36 ‘of play. Ingram with 14 points in the third quarter, despite a slight sprain in his left ankle. And Phoenix loses Booker to a right thigh injury. Shamet and the Suns reserves of impact respond present: 15-5 of partial counter and Phoenix puts his head back forward. But McCollum and especially Ingram do not tremble: they know that a perhaps unrepeatable opportunity must be exploited and they target from a distance, relentless. Of the Pelicans astonishes composure, unusual for a young team. The Suns make a basket, yet the guests never panic, they always reply, until they have the last word.

the words – Ingram is certainly not a talker, but he rejoices at the end of the game: “We were aggressive, we responded to their partials and increased the pace of the race. For me it is the first time in the playoffs, it’s fun. We have to keep playing like this, without pressure. “. Coach Green: “Incredible performance, we played faster, with greater strength than in game-1. It was essential to win away from home. Ingram has made some fabulous baskets, it’s a pleasure to train him.”

Phoenix: Booker 31 (5/8, 7/11), Bridges 19, Paul 17. Rebounds: Ayton 9. Assists: Paul 14.

New Orleans: Ingram 37 (10/17, 3/4, 8/8 tl), McCollum 23, Jones 14. Rebounds: Valanciunas 13. Assists: Ingram / McCollum 9.

