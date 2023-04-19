Good news for the Suns. They win Race 2 with the three phenomena in evidence: Booker scores 38 points, Durant 25, Paul makes the difference in the sprint. They were cornered after the Game 1 knockout and finished trailing by 13 points in the first half. In short, character was needed to get out of the virtual “hole” in which they had sunk. Paul had lost 13 consecutive playoff games with Foster as referee: also debunked this taboo. For the Clippers, despite the excellent performances of Leonard and Westbrook, the news is much less positive. The supporting cast of stars made a silent show, with Batum, Zubac and Hyland downright disastrous, and Coach Lue bungled beyond belief with rotations and defensive tactics. Moreover, and above all, the latest rumors tell us that a return of Paul George in this series is considered unlikely. And without him, it would take a sensational feat to eliminate Phoenix…

THE MATCH Six turnovers in the first quarter for the nervous Suns: guests ahead 29-24 after 12′. Then even 49-36 Clippers, but Durant scores 10 points in the second period and Coach Williams’ boys equalize after time runs out thanks to a triple by Booker. They go to halftime on 59 all. Westbrook with 17 points in the middle of the game, best scorer overall. Immediately 6-0 Suns to open the second half: the inertia of the match has changed. Craig always scores from 3 points, he will close with 5 triples on target, the Suns go up 71-61. However, Ayton commits the fourth foul with 7′ to play in the third period. The Clippers stop the bleeding, riding super Leonard, despite Booker raging with 18 points in the period. After 36′ it’s 92-87 Phoenix. Which extends 102-89, but the Clippers have a jolt of pride and return to -6. At this point Paul goes on stage, who brings down the curtain making the difference on the two sides of the field.