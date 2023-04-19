Devin Booker dribbles off Leonard in the second game of the series. Matt York (AP)

The Suns have shown this Tuesday why they are, together with Denver, the main contenders in the West for the NBA final. Devin Booker set the pace for the Phoenix team, who tied the series with the Clippers at 1-1 thanks to a 123-109 home win. The 26-year-old forward scored 38 points and Kevin Durant had 25 on his personal tally in 44 minutes of play. The teams will meet again on Thursday at the Crypto, the Los Angeles stadium.

The Clippers opened the game strongly, winning the first quarter. It seemed to be repeating the script from Saturday, when Kawhi Leonard’s team surprised the Suns in Arizona, who finished fourth in the conference, one place above the Clippers in the regular season. But the Suns rallied in the second period, managing to tie the score when the officials sent the teams to the locker room for halftime. When they returned, Phoenix took the lead and didn’t let her go until the end. Booker scored 25 points in the third and fourth quarters, and was especially sharp on 3-pointers, as he made 4 of 7 shots.

Something has become clear today between the Clippers. It will be difficult for Leonard, who already has two championship rings (with San Antonio and Toronto), to carry the team alone. The League veteran scored 31 points, had eight rebounds and seven assists. He has put together another stellar performance after Sunday’s, when he had 38 points in 42 minutes. The main collaboration came from a shaky element, Russell Westbrook, who had a good night with 28 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The team coached by Tyronn Lue has missed Paul George. The forward is recovering from a right knee injury. He has been out of action since he got hurt March 21 against Oklahoma. The good news for mogul Steve Ballmer’s franchise is that the player is making progress. Prior to his release, George was averaging 23.8 points, six rebounds and five assists per game. His appearance could be providential if the series gets complicated in Los Angeles.

Monty Williams, the Phoenix coach, talked about the adjustments he made to correct the path started on Sunday. The improvements were made mainly in defense, with a double tagging of Leonard and the cutting of routes to Westbrook, who was stripped of the ball three times. The Clippers had a total of 15 turnovers, compared to eleven for the locals.

“Coming out after the half-time break, everything was strength, toughness and stamina. The offensive execution was very decent,” Williams said after the match. Chris Paul, 37, a future Hall of Famer, made 4 of 5 shots in the fourth quarter. He closed his tally with 16 points and eight assists. Torrey Craig pitched in off the bench with 17 points in a choral night for Phoenix.

Boston leads 2-0; Cleveland evens the series

The Celtics continue with a firm step in the Eastern conference. Jayson Tatum’s team (29 points) and Jaylen Brown (18 points) have extended the lead over the Atlanta Hawks. Boston prevailed with a score of 119-106 to the team led by Trae Young, who scored 24 points and will have another opportunity to close the gap on Friday night, when the series moves to the city of Georgia. In the game, guard Derrick White shone, scoring 25 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. This has made him the second defensive back in Celtics history, behind only the late Reggie Lewis, to achieve such performance in a postseason.

The Cavs have beaten the Knicks at home, 107-90, to even the cards in the playoffs. Darius Garland was the offensive guide for Cleveland with 32 points. Donovan Mitchell also had a postseason-high 1 assist (and scored 17 points). The series now travels to Madison Square Garden. The third game will be played on Friday.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.