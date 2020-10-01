New Delhi Those who book air tickets before lockdown may have to wait till 31 March 2021 to get their money back. The Supreme Court has accepted the government’s suggestion to grant companies time. The government had said that the tickets which were booked after the lockdown were implemented, would have to be returned to the airlines companies immediately. But it would not be right to force companies to return the ticket money booked before that.

What is the matter

In a petition filed by an organization called Pravasi Legal Cell, the Supreme Court was told that on March 23, all airlines were canceled. Before that lakhs of people had got air tickets booked. But the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) order issued on 16 April calls for refunding the full amount of the booked ticket only after the declaration of lockdown. In this way, people who booked tickets before the lockdown announcement have been discriminated against.

It was also mentioned in this petition that the airlines companies which are not returning the money of the people directly. It is being put in the credit shell, instead of which people will be able to buy the same money ticket again within 1 year. According to the rules set by the DGCA in 2008, it is up to the passenger whether to withdraw their money or put it in a credit shell. The passenger cannot be compelled for this.

Government Response

A bench of Justices NV Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai had asked the government to resolve the matter by meeting with airlines. The government has filed an affidavit stating that in the meeting held in the Secretariat of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, this proposal for the resolution of the matter has come out: –

* The companies had no right to book tickets during lockdown. Therefore, after the lockdown is implemented, the tickets booked are refunded to the passengers immediately.

* Try to return the money of the tickets booked before the lockdown within 15 days.

* If an airline company cannot return this money due to its current financial difficulties, then it should be granted till 31 March 2021, during this period the money should be put in credit jail.

* During this time, passengers can buy a ticket equal to the amount deposited in the credit cell for any place of their choice.

* Credit shell can also be transferred. That is, if the traveler wants, he can sell money to anyone and take money from him. The airline company will give the same facility to the person buying the credit cell, which was given to the passenger.

* Interest will also be given on the amount deposited in the credit game at the rate of 0.5% per month.

* After 31 March 2021 the airline company will refund the money deposited in the passenger credit shell

The government had told the Supreme Court that it has given these suggestions to protect the interests of passengers and to balance the current problems of airlines companies. If the airlines were forced to return the money for all the tickets immediately, it would have a negative impact on the aviation sector. Airlines are currently able to fly very limited flights. These limited services can also be affected by sudden economic pressure on them.

Order of supreme court

Now the Supreme Court has accepted all these suggestions. During the hearing in the court, the travel agents had requested to take care of their own interests. He told that lakhs of tickets have been booked on his behalf as well. Order should not be given only on the issue of passengers. Now the court has said that in cases where the passenger did not buy the ticket directly and booked with the travel agent, the money will be returned to the travel agent. If the passenger had given money to the agent, he would have to take a refund from the agent.

