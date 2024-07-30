Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre announced the participation of the “Bookcase” initiative in the “Productive Hands… Sustainable Homeland” exhibition, which is being held for the first time in Al Ain city in cooperation with the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Centre. The aim is to diversify participation in community entities and promote the centre’s publications to visitors to the exhibition.

The Book Treasury, through the exhibition that will continue until July 31, presents more than 175 titles from the Kalimat Translation Project and the Basair Research and Studies Series, in several fields, including: books for children and young adults, travel literature, heritage, history, geography, biography, literature, arts, sports, and natural sciences, in addition to books on social sciences, philosophy, psychology, and general knowledge.

On the other hand, the “Bookcase” initiative is participating in the event organized by Tawam Hospital, affiliated with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), through the “Weyana” program, in cooperation with the hospital’s community participation sector, which continues until August 3, and through which the initiative presents more than 225 titles.

The “Bookcase” initiative aims to enhance cultural and cognitive awareness among all members of society and facilitate their access to books and their acquisition by reaching them directly, in many locations throughout the year.