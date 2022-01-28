Last year, the five library buses available to the Regional Library added more than 2,000 new members. The Minister of Education and Culture, María Isabel Campuzano, on the occasion of the commemoration of Library Day in Spain, visited on Wednesday the library that provides service in the Murcian district of El Esparragal. This vehicle parks every Wednesday in one of the main squares of the town, serving both the general public and the neighboring Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles school. The Library has five library buses whose routes cover 28 municipalities, serving 132 population entities. They have a bibliographic collection for the loan of 58,703 articles including books, videos, records…