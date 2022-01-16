fFBI arrests don’t usually come to mind in the publishing industry. It’s actually a world of nerds whose wildest days might involve hitting a coke line at the book fair or trying to have sex with someone extramaritally – she’s not known as a target for brilliant criminals (not least because there’s not that much to fetch). are). That changed dramatically when on Wednesday, January 5, a young London-based publishing clerk named Filippo Bernardini was arrested by the FBI at New York’s JFK Airport. Followed by charges of telecom fraud and aggravated identity theft, this spectacular arrest seems like the long-awaited solution to a mystery that has plagued the world publishing industry for well over five years: the mysterious and inexplicable theft of unpublished manuscripts.

A world of games and gossip

Books exist long before they are published, sometimes for years, and are mailed out in manuscript form at various stages of their development. From authors to agents, editors, literary scouts, film agents and their scouts and so on and so forth. In many cases, translation and film rights to books are sold long before the general public has even heard of them.

At that point, they are hotly traded and coveted commodities, and by the time they actually hit the bookstore, many in the industry (including the authors) have long since turned to other projects—a cycle that Bernardini, like all of us, knew well . And making friends, knowing the right gossip, knowing the gossip before everyone else, and reading the hot new releases before everyone else is an essential part of a career in the book world. Either in the form of manuscripts or printed flags to show on social networks that they are successfully chasing after the new texts. That you’re important enough to have an uncorrected copy mailed to you, because nothing hurts quite like realizing you don’t belong to what’s often called the “inner circle.” Being considered boring, the most fatal of all social judgements, can only be compared to rolling your own head into a basket. This is what our games look like, and until recently, early knowledge, invitations to dinner, and status as desirable society were all used to determine whether you did well or badly in this game. But it was always assumed that you play by the rules, after all we work in a nice industry where a lot works on the basis of trust. Resembling a schoolyard or the courtyard of Versailles, it is a place of intrigue with clearly defined boundaries.

The ghost with forged signature

Then something outrageous happened – a stranger moved behind the scenes, watching without being seen himself. Someone who had the audacity to break the rules and shamelessly impersonate someone they were not in order to obtain exclusive material.