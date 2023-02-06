Report by journalist João Borges will be released in Brasilia and shows how the process of changing government was 20 years ago in Brazil

Details of the transition between the governments of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2002 became known two decades later. are in the book “They are not crazy” (Portfolio-Penguin, 336 pages), by journalist João Borges, 68 years old.

The book launch will take place at 7 pm on Tuesday (7.Feb.2023) at Travessa Bookshopat Casa Park, in Brasilia.

Borges is director of communication at Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks). In 2002, he was a press officer for the BC (Central Bank). He participated in board meetings, including those of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee).

He also had access to more restricted meetings due to his proximity to the then BC president, Arminio Fraga. In May 2002, reports in the book, the 1st echelon of the government already gave Lula’s victory as highly probable, defeating the PSDB candidate, José Serra.



Cover of the book “Eles não são crazy”, by journalist João Borges, from the observation of the facts of 2002 and early 2003 and interviews

The title of the book reproduces a comment from 2002 by the then BC director Ilan Goldfajn, who is currently president of the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank). It was an assessment that, in the event of Lula’s victory, there would be no rupture with the precepts of fiscal responsibility.

It worked out. Lula won and his government raised the primary surplus target, money set aside to pay the debt, reducing its growth. But this bet was counterintuitive. It was not what was expected at first, taking into account the manifestations of PT economists before the electoral victory.

WORSE BENEFITED LULA

The growth of voting intentions for Lula in the polls caused the dollar and the Brazil risk to rise. This resulted in several paradoxes. The deterioration of the conjunctural economic scenario, which the FHC government needed to manage, was immediate. It favored Lula’s candidacy even more. Discontent with the PSDB, which held the Presidency of the Republic and sought Serra’s election, grew. But the worsening of the situation threatened Lula in case of victory. That’s why he worried some people around him.

Borges wrote down what he saw and heard at the time. But he didn’t limit himself to that to write. He has done approximately 100 interviews with some of the main characters. He spoke 3 times with former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB). He had the same number of meetings with the 2 main former ministers of Lula: the Civil House, José Dirceu, and the Treasury, Antonio Palocci. The book recounts high tension backstage conversations, including profanity, in the electoral campaign, in the transition of governments and at the beginning of Lula’s term.

The author worked as a reporter and economics analyst in the media, among other functions, before and after becoming a press officer for the BC. In the book, he contextualized it with a complete and didactic account of the economic difficulties of 1998 following FHC’s re-election, defeating Lula. The PT wanted to remove the president from power following the devaluation of the real against the dollar and the request for help from the IMF (International Monetary Fund). Lula contained the momentum. The Chief Executive had invited him to a private meeting at the Alvorada Palace and told him that he would live there one day. FHC had already contacted part of the story, which the book brings in more detail.

LETTER DON’T DOWNLOAD DOLLAR

The economic angle includes an unprecedented analysis of indicators. Borges observed the market effects of “Letter to the Brazilian People”, of July 22, 2022, in which Lula made a few nods to maintaining the FHC government’s decisions that supported confidence in economic stability. The result was not what many imagined.

The letter signed by Lula was considered decisive in gaining the confidence of the market and voters. But Borges demonstrates in the book that the value of the dollar against the real has not diminished. This would only happen later, after the electoral victory, with the announcement of the choice of Palocci as Minister of Finance.

This does not reduce the importance of work to reduce external distrust with Lula’s growth in the polls. This involved many people outside Lula’s campaign. Businessman Mario Garnero took a letter signed by Dirceu to the then US vice president, Dick Cheney. The text brought the commitment, like the Letter to Brazilians, to maintain economic stability. Delivery to Cheney was also on 22 July.

GOVERNMENT FHC HELPED

Dirceu, who was president of the PT, participated in that period in meetings in New York and Washington, with market analysts and members of the US government and multilateral organizations. Rubens Barbosa, who was Brazil’s ambassador to the US, and Marcos Troyjo, who was a diplomat and now president, took part in the conversations. NDBthe Bank of the Brics.

The then president of the PT was frightened by the possibility of deterioration of confidence in Brazil in case of Lula’s victory. He spoke with FHC over the phone. The president told him that if the PT candidate did not moderate his speech, it would be impossible to contain the situation. The behavior of the PT candidate would change, albeit moderately.

The FHC government also made an effort to avoid the worst. Pedro Malan, who was finance minister, asked advisers to select statements by Lula in nod to fiscal and monetary responsibility. This was also done with statements by candidate Ciro Gomes, then in the PPS. The phrases were sent to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) via Murilo Portugal, at the time Brazil’s representative at the agency.

After Lula’s victory in the election, the government also worked intensely on the transition. There were 5 meetings between Lula and FHC. A law was passed to facilitate the process. Lula and Marisa, his wife, who would die in 2017, were invited to dinner at Alvorada.

UNPRECEDENTED IMAGES

The book also contains unpublished images. In one of them, Lula’s and FHC’s families talk in a room at the Planalto Palace on January 1, 2003 while they await Lula’s arrival for the transfer of office. This and another scene contrasts with the conflict of the government transition from Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to Lula in 2022.

Borges waited 15 years to start writing the book because some of the people who participated in reported situations were still in government. After completing the work, he waited a little longer so that he would not have any influence in the 2022 election campaign.

The comparison of the 2 moments separated by two decades brings some frustration, said Borges, because of the acts of the 8th of January. “The idea that people had in 2002 and 2003 was that Brazilian democracy was consolidated with the victory of Lula, a former worker. But today there are people talking about a plan B [em relação a respeitar o processo eleitoral]. The positive lesson that remains from the time is that this cannot happen”, he stated.