New version of the biography of the Marquise of Santos presents influence in society and details of intimate correspondence with the emperor

A new edition of “Domitila – The untold story” It has been available since June 2023 with unpublished details of the life of the Marchioness of Santos and her relationship with the Emperor D. Peter 1st. The 2 were lovers and had two daughters who reached adulthood.

The previous version of the book is from 2013. In 10 years, the author, Paulo Rezzutti, had access to documents that had not been analyzed by other people who researched the life of Domitila de Castro Canto e Melo, the marquise.

Rezzutti managed to show that Domitila maintained political and economic influence in the country, especially in the city of São Paulo, even after separating from d. Peter 1st.

The writer also gained access to an unpublished item: by which the emperor sent a letter to the marquise. They are kept in the National Library, in Rio, inside a plastic envelope, with the letters. An additional wrapper is the sheet of tissue paper apparently used by the letter writer.

All people can have access to this item and the cards. The query needs to be scheduled. The item code is CF 49.07, 001 No. 56.



Paulo Rezzutti By what d. Pedro 1st sent a letter to the Marchioness of Santos, his lover, kept with his correspondence in the National Library, in Rio. Researcher Paulo Rezzutti believes they are the pubic hairs of the Brazilian emperor

In the letter he sent to Domitila, the emperor said: “Since I cannot rip out my heart to send it to you, take these two hairs from my mustache, which I just ripped out to send you.”. In the envelope kept at the National Library, as seen in the image above, there are much more than 2 hairs. There’s a clump of hair.

Rezzutti questions the nature of what is described in the letter: “Clumps of dark, thick, curly hair which, if not from the emperor’s chest, are from a very intimate part of his body”. In an interview with Power360, the author said that, by appearance, they are the pubic hairs of d. Peter 1st.

The writer stated that the existence of the emperor’s pubic hair was told orally for a long time in Rio. But officials at the National Library imposed difficulties in accessing the material, although it was theoretically released for public access.

Locating the collection is not easy. The items are part of a collection of letters assembled by a European collector, with many other items, including manuscripts of Princess Isabel, granddaughter of d. Peter 1st. From code CF 49.07, 001 nº 56 it is possible to find the item and request access to the National Library.



Jaime Accioly Domitila de Castro Canto e Melo, the Marquise of Santos, possibly at the time she was the lover of Emperor D. Pedro 1st and lived in Rio, in oil on canvas undated and unsigned from the collection of the Museu Histórico Nacional

VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Domitila was from an aristocratic family that lived near Praça da Sé, in São Paulo. She married at the age of 15, in 1813, with a soldier from Minas Gerais, Felício Pinto Coelho de Mendonça (1790-1833). She moved to Vila Rica (now Ouro Preto). She had 3 children. Victim of violence by her husband, she got permission from her father to return to live in the family home 3 years after she got married.

One of Domitila’s brothers was part of Pedro’s personal guard, then Prince Regent, in 1822. He told him about his sister’s unhappy marriage. The 2 were, in August, on a trip to São Paulo. The aim was to resolve a political dispute in the province that could result in rebellion.

Pedro wanted to meet Domitila. Later, as Emperor, he recorded in one of his letters that “friendship”, as he wrote, with Domitila began on August 29th. After that date, in 1822, the then prince regent went to Santos to inspect military installations.

On his return, on September 7, to the banks of the Ipiranga stream, in São Paulo, he received messengers with letters from his wife, Leopoldina, and from Minister José Bonifácio de Andrada e Silva. It was communicated that his power would be reduced by the Portuguese Court (a kind of council of the country). Then Pedro gave the Cry of Independence, marking the separation of Brazil and Portugal.

As emperor, Pedro installed Domitila in Rio in 1823. She and other mistresses of the monarch were tolerated by Empress Leopoldina. In 1825, d. Pedro 1º made Domitila Viscountess of Santos, although she had no ties to the city. The choice of title was a provocation to Andrada, from Santos, who had broken with the emperor and opposed him.

In 1826, Domitila became marquise. Leopoldina died in the same year. D. Pedro 1st began to look for a new woman to marry into the European nobility. But the relationship with Domitila was known even outside Brazil, which made the task difficult.

Only in 1829 did the emperor manage to marry Amelie of Leuchtenberg, daughter of a duke who lived in Munich, today Germany. The condition was for the emperor to send Domitila back to São Paulo. She demanded that the emperor formally place in her name a residence that he himself had already gifted to the marquise.

Domitila also sold land, houses, farms, slave quarters and other constructions in São Cristóvão, the then imperial district of Rio, to the emperor, for 240 contos de réis – all registered with a notary. In addition to properties, d. Pedro 1st paid his former lover 2 contos de réis for the box he had given him in a theater. Domitila also received 50 slaves – a group that she started to hire in São Paulo to work in public works.



Paulo Rezzutti Living room of the house where the Marquise de Santos lived in the neighborhood of São Cristovão, in Rio, at the time she was the mistress of Dom Pedro I; the middle door is that of the alcove, where the marquise slept

POLITICAL POWER

Rezzutti shows that Domitila maintained great political influence during the period she was in Rio. He managed to choose the bishop of São Paulo. Despite being an ecclesiastical office, the Catholic Church assented to the name that the emperor indicated. The decision carried even greater weight because the empress had another nomination for the post and was defeated.



Publicity/Paula Thome Witte Writer Paulo Rezzutti, author of “Domitila – The story not told”, during research at the National Archive, in Rio

Even after separating from d. Pedro 1st, Domitila remained politically strong. She went to live in São Paulo with Rafael Tobias de Aguiar (1794-1857). He was the president of the Province of São Paulo (the equivalent today of the position of governor). Aguiar was a widower. He formally married Domitila, after her first husband, a military man from Minas Gerais, had already died.

A curiosity about the 2nd husband of the Marquise de Santos. He was in the military and was honored by the 1st Shock Police Battalion of the São Paulo Military Police. Lend your name to Route (Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar).

Domitila got one of her daughters with d. Pedro 1º was married in 1848 with the count of Iguaçu, a widower who had a position in the court of the emperor d. Peter 2nd. One detail that reveals Domitila’s pragmatism is that her son-in-law’s father had been the main person responsible for demanding her separation from d. Pedro 1st so that the emperor could marry Amelia of Leuchtenberg.

The countess of Iguaçu, daughter of Domitila, also met frequently with d. Peter 2nd. Domitila had a house in Rio and spent time in the city, but without access to the imperial palace.

Later, the Countess of Iguaçu separated from her husband and moved to São Paulo. She also tried to have the marriage annulled, as her mother did, but was unsuccessful.

Domitila exchanged letters with her daughter and her son-in-law, the count of Iguaçu. Some are in the process of annulling the marriage of the Countess of Iguaçu at the Curia of Salvador, the main Brazilian diocese and appellate instance. This process, researched by Rezzutti, has unpublished documents. The Curia archive is currently closed to the public.

Another daughter of Domitila and d. Pedro 1st, the Duchess of Goiás, was separated by the emperor from her mother at the age of 5. Only his name was left on the daughter’s birth record, where the mother is listed as unknown.

The girl was brought up in Munich by the family of Empress Amelia. She married a nobleman. The Count of Iguaçu revealed to her by letter who her mother was. There was no communication between the two after that. Domitila and D. Pedro 1º had 2 other children who died when they were children.

EQUITY OF BRL 228 MILLION

Domitila died in 1867, aged 69. Her net worth was 1,380 contos de réis. The Province of São Paulo had an annual budget of one thousand contos de réis.

Rezzutti researched the price of feijoada in restaurants in São Paulo at the time. Considering that the cost of a meal is currently around R$40 in the city, Domitila’s net worth would currently be R$228 million.

If the equivalence is made by the value of gold in 1867 and today, the equity would be even greater: R$ 567 million.

Values ​​indicate that Domitila was one of the richest people in São Paulo. “She appears in the city records as a capitalist, from whom money could be borrowed”says Rezzutti.

He also changed the social life of São Paulo when he returned to live in the city, in 1829. According to Rezzutti, “she brought the custom of soirées from Rio”.

The parties he promoted were the biggest in the city on two dates: August 11, anniversary of the decree authorizing the start of legal courses in Brazil, and September 7. It welcomed students from Rio de Janeiro families at the São Paulo Law Academy, such as the writer Álvares de Azevedo (1831-1852). The Academy of Law is today the USP Law School (University of Sao Paulo).

During the Paraguayan War (1864-1870), Domitila hosted troops on her farm in what is now Vila Anastácio, a neighborhood on the west side of São Paulo. He also made cash donations to officers and soldiers.

ORIGIN OF RESEARCH

Rezzutti started researching Domitila’s life when doing the TCC (course conclusion work) of the architecture course in college Fine Arts, in Sao Paulo. The theme was the restoration of the Solar da Marquesawhere she lived, currently a museum.

He continued researching the topic and in 2011 published the book “Tilília and the Demon”in allusion to the nicknames that D. Pedro 1st and Domitila gave each other, with letters they exchanged.

In 2013, the 1st version of the marquise’s biography came out. With the copyright, Rezzutti stopped working as an architect and started to dedicate himself only to research for the new version of the book.

“I think it is important for the public to have access to this set of information with many important points, for example the position of women in Brazilian society in the 19th century”he says.

Rezzutti cites the fact that Domitila only managed to have her first marriage annulled because of her relationship with the emperor. But her daughter, the Countess of Iguaçu, was unable to get her marriage annulled, as she did not have the same influence in the Catholic Church.

“Domitila – The untold story”by Paulo Rezzutti (Editora Leya, 447 pages, R$75)