Book review | Young people are looking for themselves in a marine eco-fantasy

Youth novels

Tanya Stewner: Alea Aquarius – The Call of the Sea (Alea Aquarius 1. Der Ruf des Wassers). Finnish Sari-Anne Ahvonen. Lemon. 289 pp.

Tanya Stewner: Alea Aquarius – The colors of the sea (Alea Aquarius 2. Die Farben des Meeres). Finnish Sari-Anne Ahvonen. Lemon. 310 pp.

The greater part the surface area of ​​our home planet is ocean. Under the surface of the sea, you can still imagine an unknown world with its strange inhabitants, because few of us travel in the Mariana Trench or the mid-Atlantic Ridge.

The enchantment of the underwater world has been used in numerous fantasy films and series for children and young people From Ponyo The Little Mermaid through To the Octonauts. New realized with actors The little Mermaid -musical fantasy film premiered in May.

Underwater magical worlds are also familiar from young people’s fantasy literature. German by Tanya Stewner Alea Aquarius – series, the underwater world is full of magical creatures, but also pollution and diseases.

Right at the premiere it becomes clear that 12-year-old Alea is no ordinary girl. Despite the heat, he moves around the city with leather gloves on his hands. He orders hot tea from the cafe.

Alea’s life is regulated by a nasty disease, cold urticaria. He could have a life-threatening allergic reaction from the cold water. Or so Alea has been told. He covers the ugly lumps on his hands with gloves.

Alea is wandering around the city because her foster mother Marianne has had a heart attack. Alea is afraid that she will be taken away from Marianne and taken to a new foster family.

While sipping tea, Alea sees a street band consisting of two brothers and one girl performing. The young people live in a sailboat.

Alea decides get to know this adventurer’s club that calls itself Alfa Cru. 18-year-old Ben sails the seas with his 10-year-old brother Sammy.

French Tess has also joined the team, with her parents’ permission, as she says. Alea becomes the fourth member of the group.

On the first night on the ship, Alea falls into the water and thinks she is going to die. But he does experience the transformation into a merman: the lumps on his hands burst into fins and gills appear behind his ears. He discovers the magical world of the sea, inhabited by helpful magical creatures.

Alea wants to find out who she really is. Alfa Cru sails towards Holland, where Ale has been found in the past. From there, Lennox joins the group, a street kid who also seems to have magical abilities – and a mysterious, heart-pounding connection to Alea.

In the second of the series in the part The colors of the sea Alpha Cru’s road leads towards Scotland and Loch Ness. There, Alea and Lennox hope to find information about their unknown ancestry. And perhaps also the answer to where the sea people have disappeared.

Many of today’s sea fantasies are united by concern for the future of the oceans. The publishing house has named it Alea Aquarius into an eco-fantasy. The author makes it clear that humanity is ruining the seas in an unforgivable way.

Based on the first parts, it is not yet known whether there is hope or solutions in the 10-part fantasy series.

Otherwise, the Alea books describe themes important to teenagers. Alea’s physical and mental transformation from a girl to a mermaid is compared to the development of puberty. At the same time, he leaves his home and joins his peers in Alfa Cru.

Series the first part emphasizes the importance of trust. The young people in the novel bond with each other both as a boat crew and as a street band. They must be open to each other. Otherwise, there is no trust, without which there is no crew or band.

In the second part, the important thing is to find yourself. Alea searches for her origins, tests her abilities, practices her skills and also takes her first steps in love.

Alea– series tells about German and French young people on adventures in, for example, Holland. It’s a nice change from the Anglo-American young adult fantasy novels that flood the market, although I miss their funny dialogue a bit.