Book Review | You can write about joy and optimism seriously, Virpi Alanen’s exceptionally confident aphorisms prove

“Joy. The very form of resistance of our time. ”

Aphorisms

Virpi Alanen: A smile drawn on charcoal. Cultural booklets. 62 p.

With aphorism has solid traditions and active enthusiasts in Finland, but high-quality works are rarely published. Thus, since 2005, the Finnish Aphorism Association has occasionally hooked on poetry when choosing the Aphorism Book of the Year award. Even good Quotations are easily turned into a heavy-duty fluid, so working on the work requires a sense of composition and patience to leave room for the pages.

This year’s winner would have these qualities to share until: Virpi Alasen A smile drawn on charcoal is perhaps the best domestic aphorism in the history of the award, combining many of the virtues of the species.

First, it is a bold book written from an unexpected perspective. Good aphorisms are close stings directly to the essential, so they always have the potential to dislodge raging thinking.

A smile drawn on charcoal asks what joy, optimism, and hope could be at a time when they seem to be in short supply: “Joy. The very form of resistance of our time. ” This does not mean forced optimism dodging nasty feelings, but the encounter with reality: “A calm sentence experienced the greatest storms.”

Joy has a lot in common with the imagination, argues the book. There is a strong impulse in the literature to deal with grief, which is rewarding and necessary, but insufficient when extended. The movement and deformation of emotions must be seen:

“The strange fruits of sorrow are slowly turning into trees that are illuminated by the sun.”

In the end, man is not a throwing bag at the mercy of the world, but an actor who imagines the world, enables and realizes it. In the face of impossible challenges, this is emphasized: “Imagination can only be practiced in circumstances where imagination is needed.”

The work gets a lot out of the series format used by the domestic masters of aphorism Mirkka Rekolasta Paavo Haavikko have previously developed. Many aphorisms are hollow, vague, or otherwise weak as individuals, but almost invariably they are enlivened by the whole. The idea of ​​reading between the lines becomes very concrete in a good aphorism book.

“As the world wobbles, the thinker is the solid foundation of humanity,” is as such a solemn sentence of the comic, but it is preceded by these two: “The river does not measure the success of water. / Is it timeless beauty or horror? ” The relationship of thinking to timeless, what an eternity subject! And yet freshly put.

Alanen seems to be surprising metaphors, here defining its own kind: “Poetry moves broken mountains. / Even an aphorism, that monkey-faced orchid. ”

This emphasizes the connection between aphorism and poetry: although aphorism stands on its own two feet, the masters of the genre are often also poets. Perhaps that is why the Aphorism Association is also looking in the direction of poetry books: hybrid species have flourished over the last decade.

As a poet who rarely publishes, Alanen has felt the charm of rare forms and interdisciplinary writing: her debut book Friend K (2012) also contained aphorisms, blog-based Discovery expedition-notebook (2015) found poetry in old non-fiction. In addition, he has held exhibitions of visual poetry.

Alanen is also known as Finland’s most active poetry-focused journalist and critic. A solid knowledge of literature is reflected in a quality that is a good word to describe in Swedish: stilsäker. Aphorisms often describe uncertainty and sway, intermediate spaces of the mind that are difficult to capture, but style must be conveyed to the reader with certainty: that is exactly what I wanted to say.

A smile drawn on charcoal could not change many words without also changing the meaning.