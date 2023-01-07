Book Review | Yevheniya Kuznetsova’s novel is a great overview of contemporary Ukrainian literature

In the Ukrainian author’s novel, the women move to the country for the summer.

Novel

Yevhenija Kuznetsova: Ask Mia (Спитайте Миєчку). Finnish Eero Balk. Aula & Co. 217 pp.

“Everyone a living being has the right to asylum.”

With these words begins the Ukrainian Yevheniya Kuznetsova novel Ask Mia. In Ukrainian, the work was already published in 2021, before Russia started open hostilities against Ukraine and expanded the war from eastern Ukraine to the entire country. In the novel, the war is only between the lines.

Kuznetsova, who comes from the village of Khomutynts in central Ukraine, is not only a writer, but also a translator and PhD candidate. Ask Mia is his second novel and is a candidate for the 2022 European Union Prize for Literature. In addition, the book was nominated for BBC News Ukraine Books of the Year in 2021.

Sisters Mia and Lilia drive to their refuge in the country for the summer, to the family’s old house, where the floor is worn out and the terrace is rotten, and which is completely covered by various bushes, vines and trees. In the house, the matriarch of the family, grandmother Teodora, is waiting for them, and gradually cousin Marta and the sisters’ mother Maria also show up. Marta is pregnant, Lilia’s children are with their father, and unexpectedly little Ljusja also appears in the yard.

In the center are the women, four generations of women, who, pacing here and there, bring the house back to life. Men are involved mainly as extras, who are considered according to their purpose: as renovators or breeders.

The housethe shape of the yard and the surrounding landscape bring to mind both the Chilean Isabel Allende The house of spirits that Polish Nobel laureate by Olga Tokarczuk Beginning and other times – novel. As a metaphor, Kuznetsova’s untamed bursting garden grows to delightfully magical dimensions. Despite the women’s various clearings and plantings, the raspberry bush continues to spread and the cats run wild wherever they please.

“Grandma always said that this shelter would eat them all at once. It became more independent day by day and served its masters less and less.”

Life wins and it’s not about order. Ukraine, known for its fertile soil, may be Europe’s granary, but the country grows more than wheat. The sisters plant pumpkins and describe their stages in individual pumpkin portfolios, with which they think they will be able to sell them on Halloween on the other side of Europe.

Despite the remote rural village, the women’s lives seem very international: Marta flies there from India, and the children’s father is Japanese; Lilia met her third husband, Greg from Spain, in Mexico and is now planning to move to Australia.

Russia is directly mentioned only once, as the reason for Lilian’s separation from the British Aiven, whose parents invite this “compatriot”, the Russian Aleksi, to dinner together with Lilian. Aleks predicts that Russia will absorb other nations into itself, Lilia gets angry, Aleks calls him a fascist, and the English host family does not understand the problem: “Mrs. Crambles then drank mint tea at night to try to calm down and asked her son if he really loved Lilia so much that he would risk being a fascist’s husband.”

The scene is an elegant example of Kuznetsova’s flash-like narration, where big and heavy themes are dealt with in quick scraps that remain simmering under the reader’s skin.

Eero Balkin the Finnish version creates a sensitive, airy picture of women’s summer, conversations and unspoken understanding. I would have liked more precision in the proofreading: now the sentence structures suffer from unnecessary translation flourishes.

In the past year, inspired by the war, several translations of Ukrainian children’s literature, for example, have been published at a rapid pace, and next year there will be, for example, the president to Volodomyr Zelensky speech collection.

In the middle of all this war talk, Yevhenija Kuznetsova’s novel is a great look at contemporary Ukrainian literature, which draws from both East and West – and the country’s supple soil.