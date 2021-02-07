Book Review | Writers make online giants the most dangerous in the world, but the worst companies are still invisible

The book by experienced financial journalists is entertaining and accurately looking for dangerous large companies, but makes you think of evildoers that we do not see, writes the free financial journalist Karo Hämäläinen.

Juha-Pekka Raeste and Hannu Sokala: The 50 most dangerous companies in the world. Nemo. 528 pages. Also available as an audiobook.

The false belief that encyclopedic works would have remained at the same time as CD-ROMs.

Last year ‘s second best – selling printed domestic non – fiction book was Maria Pettersson Exciting women in history, consisting of biographical articles by exceptional and career-conscious women. The same structure is used Hannu Sokalan and Juha-Pekka Raesteen The 50 most dangerous companies in the world, whose articles introduce the big company to things that have been forgotten about their own marketing communications.

Selected for the book of course, companies are not absolutely the most dangerous in the world, and fortunately no attempt has been made to justify the choices on the basis of a pseudo-scientific metric that would calculate the company’s degree of danger to two decimal places. The choices are fairly subjective and tend to highlight dangerous firms for a variety of reasons. This will address a wide range of threats.

Likewise, the tuning of the articles is blatantly negative, as the authors dig up suspicious and worrying issues. Many of the dangerous companies have made people’s lives extraordinarily easier and better, but that is not the subject of this book.

In fact, it is the popularity of companies that is part of the reason for their danger.

Danger sometimes seems to be synonymous with influence for writers. For example, the Norwegian State Pension Fund, which pays exceptionally much attention to the responsibility of its investments and is a major owner, is able to steer its investments in a more sustainable direction. The “Oil Fund” has power, but would it be on the list of the most improving funds in the world instead of the most dangerous companies?

To Warren Buffet for the listing of the personifying Berkshire Hathaway, albeit only to the remnant 48, the authors have not even come up with any justification but merely describe its magnitude.

The majority of the book the companies are large and well known. There may be an unfortunate number of companies that are destroying the sadness of the environment or building their business to trafficking or smuggling people, but it is easier to get information from the Walt Disney Company. It is frightening to think of what is happening under the watchful eye of grieving organizations and journalists on the African continent, for example.

Delightful discoveries – if the choice of words is in any way appropriate – include the world’s largest tobacco company, Zhōngguó Yāncǎo Zǒnggōngsī, and food logistics giant Cargill.

U.S.-based Cargill, which according to the Mighty Earth environmental organization quoted in the book, is largely responsible for McDonald’s logistics, is privately owned, which is why it is able to keep its affairs secret, unlike listed companies. The stock exchange listing brings not only transparency but also greater and critical attention to the company.

Danger In addition to influence, these dimensions include the destruction of the environment, the manufacture of weapons and the trampling of workers’ rights. Above all, however, it rises to manage users ’personal information and control behavior.

There are many internet companies at the top of the Sokala and Raeste list. Number one is Google, which has the overwhelming dominance of web searches. Internet companies are also highlighted in the foreword summarizing the authors ’observations and in two extensive summary articles.

The authors ’view that big business affects our lives more than the majority of states is fully justified. Most of us, for example, use Google and social media services on a daily basis, unlike the Australian state. The algorithms of Google, Facebook, Amazon, and others affect what information we receive about the world and how we perceive the world.

Here is the most important message of the work: You need to be aware of the power of online giants. And awareness alone is not enough, but their influence should be reduced by legislation or perhaps by fragmentation in the same way as Standard Oil in 1911.

In addition to online giants, the danger concentration is China, whose companies, in a state-led and coordinated manner, are gaining influence both domestically and internationally.

Experienced a journalist writing a journalistic entertaining and sharp text. The work is stiff, but it doesn’t get bored even if you read or listen to it from start to finish and even if some things happen to several companies.

The fluent and precise Finnish language is also gratifying, which is not at all self-evident in works on the economy. Raeste and Sokala know what they are writing about, which means that the English-language concepts snap right into Finnish and not a little there.

The authors have used the magazine clip method, ie compiled data from a large number of articles and books. The information is fresh, at its best from the very end of last year, but it will soon become obsolete.

The source is mainly from the Anglo-Saxon world and English-language media. The choice and delineation of data sources has a lot to do with which companies stand out and what is said about their differences.

How will such information be collected in the 2020s?

I would undeniably use Google.The author is a writer, freelance journalist and the corresponding producer of the literary magazine Parnasson.