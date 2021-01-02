Book Review | Would you like to live in a place where the authorities can recognize your face anywhere? A recent non-fiction book examines China’s problems through its corona response

Katarina Baer and Kalle Koponen look at a giant that is conquering the world and rudely controlling its citizens.

Nonfiction book

Katarina Baer, ​​Kalle Koponen: China’s biggest leap. Aiming for the most controlled nation in the world. Work. 208 s.

Would you ready to live in a city where your face can be identified and linked to databases maintained by the authorities in any public space?

Would you be willing to participate in a scoring system that includes all of your social interactions, which would give discounts even on insurance, but could take away your credit rating?

This is already a daily reality in China’s many million cities and just such questions to the reporter Katarina Baer and photographer Kalle Koponen stick in their book China’s biggest leap.

China’s the People’s Republic is at the heart of world politics – whether viewed through the economy, security, freedom of expression or the environment. It has been rising to this position for four decades, led by the Communist Party.

An illiterate woman belonging to the Lisu minority peoples carries composted manure to her field high in a mountain village in Yunnan Province.­

The collapse of the Soviet Union was meant to end the dominance of communist parties throughout the world. However, China has not adhered to this western expectation although the standard of living of its population has occurred in absolute scale, the largest increase in the history of the past half-century. The Chinese middle class is huge, and Shanghai has the most skyscrapers in the world.

Modern China also has large-scale access to the Internet. In fact, China has had the largest online population in the world since 2008. Both the rise in living standards and online communication have been seen as inevitably leading to the advancement of democracy.

Baron Xu is happy with his life, even though the Communist Party regime is restricting the rights of citizens.­

China has undergone continuous economic and defense reform over the past 40 years. However, with the exception of some local experiments, the modernization of its political system has been on ice since 1989. Rather than democratization, the direction of the current administration has been towards the concentration of supreme power in one hand. The broad network society has provided the Chinese political system with the opportunity for comprehensive control both inside and outside the networks.

Chinese surveillance has already been intrusive in Finnish, but its computerization, automation and especially the integration of facial recognition technology with surveillance cameras has reached a whole new level.

Baer and Koponen address these and most other current issues, concerns, and paradoxes about China while providing a contemporary picture of Korona-China in an easily accessible format. Indeed, responding to the Crown is a good tool for outlining the issues of Chinese society.

Baer and Koponen examine the emergence of the corona and its development from the perspectives of both ordinary Chinese and outsiders. The trend of the disease, which progresses like a thriller, can thus be compared to one’s own experiences, especially when Finland’s actions are also kept in the book alongside China.

New epidemics have emerged in China in the past. The most well-known recent case is the 2003 SARS epidemic, which was marred by the upcoming Chernobyl accident in China. The idea of ​​this metaphor is that concealing accidents or epidemics that affect human health suppresses trust in authoritarian rule. Hu Jintao at the time, however, managed to reverse the treatment of SARS in support of its own position, despite initial secrets.

The Chernobyl parable has also been used in connection with Korona. In the early stages of the disease, local authorities in particular tried to keep the emergence of the new disease a secret. The relationship between China’s central government and local government is not always harmonious and there are also contradictions between them. Despite a de facto one-party system, China does not always act as a monolith.

Criticism For some time, the actions of the Wuhan authorities were even possible through online discussion forums, which have since been cleansed of such discussions. The basic principle of the party has been to report bad news only when a solution has been found.

China has also been more successful in controlling the corona than many other countries. Even the crown is unlikely to become Chernobyl in China. Rather, it could be a more effective metaphor for secrecy in the early stages of the disease Killer sharkmayor of the film (1975). In Finland, too, many people are in favor of spinning the wheels of the economy, despite the risk to human life.

Baer and Koponen ask good questions about how China’s authoritarian system can continue to work. Nationalism, prosperity, and growing international prestige are viable explanations for this.

This is ensured by the world’s most advanced control system, the effectiveness and coverage of which are enhanced with each development step in the field of information technology. Online surveillance by China is not only relevant in China, as the information bubbles generated by surveillance extend beyond its borders.

Modern shopping malls in Shanghai exude luxury, but the customer base of purchasing power is not crowded enough.­

Cold during the war, the democratic model of government was traded with the exhausting abundance of the socialist countries. Today, much of the consumer goods of democratic countries are made in China.

Even in the Western entertainment industry, there is hardly any content that negatively depicts China. Large productions are also wanted for sale in the Chinese market and are financed directly by Chinese companies.

Abstract freedom is more difficult to trade, especially when it can be presented as leading to instability compared to the stability maintained by an authoritarian model of government.

The old couple has lived for decades in a one-room apartment in Shanghai, Hong Kong. The block of flats in the Hognkou district had a Jewish ghetto during World War II.­

The means of control can be the same regardless of political systems. China’s surveillance infrastructure has also been building technology companies from the West. In democracies, the application of technologies to human control can still be regulated.

It is therefore important to set legal limits on controls before the systems are implemented. The case of China shows that there are no longer any technical barriers to comprehensive control.

The author is a professor of international politics at the University of Tampere, specializing in China.