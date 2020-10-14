Book Review | Why did the friendship between Mika Waltar and Olavi Paavolainen end and what did the young writer whisper to his love? The debut novel misses opportunities to imagine detachment

Ville Eerola edited the adventures of “Young Werther” by the Firemeners.

Novels

Ville Eerola: Young Waltari. Docendo. 216 s.

Is goodthat the legacy of the 1920s youth heralds is kicking. After all, you can’t dislike the wisdom of the model: “I guess now I’d rather sit on the terrace on the Champs-Elysées than on some damn playground!”

Twenties but already famous Mika Waltari is still too humble a boy to appear as a novel character and narrator of the whole book Ville Eerolan in the firstborn Young Waltari.

Waltari succinctly sums up the raucous hustle and bustle of the Fire Carriers group: “We couldn’t break the formulas, we couldn’t break the old pictures.”

Although just that Waltari, Olavi Paavolainen, Katri Vala and other Firefighter partners were able. To strike through immeasurable poetry! To be the first in Finland to create rebellion as a youth fashion! They are not minor milestones.

At that time, road games were still new. Young Waltari The words of the novel Mika about the speed of the car fit in with what the Fireworks in the Finnish context looked like: “hypnotic, breathtaking and irresistible”.

Fire carriers a lot of life and scandals erupted around the hip gang. Waltari joined the ranks as the youngest. Eerola makes him judge his memories – only for a couple of years! – in the summer of 1929. The moment is the same as where the popular one leaves Babylon Berlin new season of the TV series starting in October. Comparison can help with reading.

Eerola (born 1990) does not have an awful lot to add to what has already been told about formula-breaking gangs in numerous books, including individual encounters. From Mika’s flare-up romance to the senior Firefighter poet herself Elina Vaara for example, it would now be a place for a thousand bucks to fill the gaps.

Ville Eerola­

Where is the scandal couple dating? What does Mika whisper with her heart pounding?

Everything already known about the Danger Romance was last reported last year Juha Järvelän in a meritorious non-fiction book Mika Waltarin Helsinki.

Have fun instead, the title of the novel opens up, which is not a coincidence. Scribe Mika can really be viewed from today as “Young Werther,” a thoroughly suffering lover.

Just when a young man has been shooting himself out of heartache, he hits the Paris swing in a human relationship roulette Astrid Jäppinen. In the cruel hands of this, the boy squeaks like a tortured Nefernefernefer and tastes ashes in his mouth.

The novel perhaps the most interesting replica is Astrid’s ice-cold knockout from Mika’s donation The great illusion from the warm piece:

“No number of words could ever reach the unspeakable charm and breathtaking vibration that exists today.”

Olavi Paavolainen in the 1930s.­

The clearest is the dilution of the imagination Young Waltarin the author, on the other hand, is that the violent rupture of the friendship of the Fire Guru Paavolainen and his weapon carrier Waltar from a one-time lawsuit is explained only by the jealousy of the dude-Olavi The great illusion breaking. There would have been an obvious opportunity to clear the mystery. There was some great dispute and the subject of the dispute between the two of them.

How about sex? Convergence?

Eerola expresses her main point quite genuinely: what kind of romance does the young adult of 2020 see prematurely in modern Fireworks.

It would seem less consumed, though, if the same description of the drive for youth march had been conjured up, for example, by an insider in the fighting of the 1970s.

Novelty bundles the events of three different trips to Paris in an unreal order, which is probably a deliberate selection of film script types. According to him, even a fourth wish trip to the art city of Mika in the spring of 1926 has been invented.

The clutter is kind of invigorating, but at no point does the sound of long sentences and metaphors stretching into litany fundamentally sound like Mika Waltar.

The Helsingin Sanomat award for the best debut work of the year will be presented in November.