Book Review | Why did grandfather run away from the war? The researcher found out the story of his Eino vaar

Nonfiction book

Tuija Saarinen-Härkönen: Deserters – Eino Hietarinne, one of many. Minerva. 232 pp.

To the national popular myths and legends are always glued to the picture of history, and on the other hand, some topics are isolated as shunned, almost disgusted taboos.

A long-rejected phenomenon of recent history was the deserters from the front lines of the last wars. They were silent or spoke with harshly condemning words.

The research has really opened the locks. Juha Siltalan a basis has been created for many works, and at the latest Ville Kivimäki Broken minds (2013) received the Finlandia prize for non-fiction, genuine (neutral) interest has started to be shown in exceptional frontline reactions. When a soldier deserts the line, he usually deserts for a reason.

Philosophical doctor, traditionalist Tuija Saarinen-Härkö (b. 1963) was disturbed from a young age by the fact that his maternal grandfather Eino Hietarinnetta (1905–1943) was never remembered in the circle of the family – it was only noted that he fell in the continuation war. The military photo was on the bookshelf.

Five years ago, my grandson immersed himself in his father’s folders in the military archive, and now, after finding sources and literature and thinking, the book is at hand Front deserters – Eino Hietarinne, one of many.

Eino Hietarinne crashed in Vansjärvi on the Maaselä isthmus on August 12, 1943. This picture, taken for the prison, is the only preserved face picture of Eino Hietarintee. – Book illustration

“The past is like a country we can’t reach, but we can peek into. However, our view should not contain a moral value base, even if we see situations in which we ourselves would have acted differently”, Saarinen-Härkönen thinks at first.

The researcher follows his principle. The book does not collapse into a heroic story or a blasphemous piece of writing, it is a precise and passionless work, although the emotions have certainly often spilled over.

In the sequel war On August 12, 1943, Eino Hietarinne crashed in Vansjärvi on the Maaselä isthmus. “From a sharpshooter’s bullet, to the left side of the chest,” notes the kk company’s diary.

Before his death, many things had happened, even mixed ones, and Hietarinne had twice received the castle from the court-martial. In September 1941, he ran away from his troops in Kuokkala, Terijoki, and a year later the home leave was long with booze.

Running away was a deliberate act. Hietarinne, hiding in the corners of Helsinki, was caught in November 1941 and given a punishment room.

From the castle he was returned to the front. Getting drunk on vacation was more spontaneous, and quite common as a crime.

Saarinen-Härkönen gives background to his grandfather’s life path, even as a partial explanation for his desertion.

Eino Hietarinne was born in 1905 in Orimattila, the youngest in a cottage family with five children, whose father died early. Three older brothers were in the workers’ marches and fought in the Red Army in 1918. One brother was executed and two were imprisoned in Hennala.

The main character lived in the 1920’s and 30’s. He worked at various jobs, suffered drunkenness, debauchery and theft convictions, even dropped out of the call-up – but later settled into a family life. By the time of the Winter War, he had a married wife and three children.

Decency and decency.

The researcher emphasizesthat Eino’s brother Quiet Hietarinne had escaped from Hennala as a life prisoner in 1918, fled for two years, and spent four years in Tammisaari after that. He thinks that Tyyn’s solution in 1941 might even have served as a role model for his little brother, and he is probably not entirely wrong.

The motives can be surprising.

After repeated escapes, Eino Hietarinne was sentenced to prison in Sukeva prison. Deserters from the front were sent back to serve in JR101, which was established for military prisoners. Eino Hietarinne (left) returned to the front in June 1942 and ended up on the Maaselä isthmus. – Book illustration

What is important is the time of the escape, autumn 1941. Researcher Jukka Kulomaa between the summer and Christmas of 1941, there were at least 25 such cases of escape and refusal, each of which involved at least 50 soldiers – a total of 1,300 men. Frustrated fatigue spread through the ranks.

In the Winter and Continuation War, an estimated 30,000–35,000 soldiers deserted or refused.

Although the book does not analyze military desertion for nothing, it considers general factors. The resentments inherited from 1918 breathed in the background, and our first republic was not yet a model case of democracy and equality, just the beginning of one.

National cohesion was, therefore, in its beginnings, only a beautiful concept.

Saarinen-Härkönen presents the political, ethical, psychological, religious and private aspects of desertion. For Eino Hietarinna, he certainly cannot find one main reason. Perhaps the man had a mixture of reluctance, short temper and malice.

On that scorewhy the family remained silent about grandfather’s war, the researcher also refers to “burden shifting”.

It’s a dumbing down reaction: the descendants of those who lost in the civil war learn to keep silent about the trauma. The deserter’s family was burdened with an equally heavy stigma, and therefore Eino-vaari was dismissed exclusively as a dead hero.

With her book, Tuija Saarinen-Härkönen makes it easier to uncover family secrets even more widely.