Book Review | “Who smells like my son”: Finnish master of stage poetry Juho Kuusi does not apologize for his language in his poem

The firstborn of stage poet Juho Kuusen is an elegant and carefully considered entity that sucks with it.

Poems

Juho Kuusi: Permission to lie in a small place. Illustrated by Aleksi Liimatainen. Enostone. 124 s.

Stage poet Juho Kuusen (b. 1986) debut poem Permitted place to lick is a loosely autobiographical growth story of a shy boy. The initial half-poems told the children of the world, such as pyssy- and snow games. Of these, we move on to the anxiety brought on by youth and the search for one’s own place in the world.

Outwardness, loneliness, and anxiety are strongly present in the poems. These are intertwined with masculinity and what kind of “ice” the speaker of the poems wants to be. It is made clear that it is not easy for men to talk and it is not appropriate to show emotions: “we will not / show emotions / because boys should not cry / and girls’ sensitivity has its limits, ”Kuusi writes.

In addition to the worlds of a child and a young man looking for a place, Finnish folklore flickers through the work through Ahti, Ilmattare and Vetehinen, among others.

The work harshly criticizes issues related to modern society, such as temporary employment agencies. It does not apologize for its use of language, but sometimes also uses sub-style expressions and swear words to enhance its message. It exudes the defiance and confidence of the first work:

“And because bumping on one is bowing to the other / between the roof, mirroring between the branches, and / who smells my pear”

There are six merited as a stage poet and won the Finnish Poetry Slam Championship twice. Last spring he poeted his way Talent of Finland to the finals. The rhythm of the debut work is similar to that of Kuusen’s stage poetry.

Spruce’s tongue is a free-rhythmic and free-scale spoken artillery that sucks with it. The text is spiced up here and here by the rhymes, and sometimes by the repetition that even becomes good in a way. These create pauses for breath and suction into the text and, for their part, form a rhythm typical of Kuus.

The linguistic images created by Spruce, such as “chronic hair fracture motivation” and “perforated bruises”, are peculiar and insightful. I would have read more such expressions.

Really Permitted place to lick is a joint work of the two artists. Aleksi Liimatainen (b. 1988) has done black and white illustration for the book using soft bottom and drypoint technique. At times, Liimatinen’s gloomy images deepen the message of the poems, but sometimes it is impossible to detach the illustration from the poems. This is the case, for example, in a poem in which a reply letter to a bottle mail is written on a cash receipt.

Spruce’s poem is a carefully considered elegant ensemble that doesn’t try too hard. It does not go to extremes in the use of pictorial language, graphic gimmicks or power words, for example, but tastes them skilfully. The end result is a defiant and successful debut that makes us wait for the next poems.

The Helsingin Sanomat award for the best debut work of the year will be presented in November.