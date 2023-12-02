Book review | Who has the right to decide who lives and who dies, asks the first novel

Vehka Kurjenmieka’s debut novel is a welcome addition to the field of Finnish fantasy literature.

A fantasy novel

Vehka Kurjenmiekka: Clockwork heart. Aula & Co. 331 pp.

Finn fantasy literature is strong, shows the Helsinki native Vehka Kurjenmiekan (b. 1990) debut novel. Set in the world of Merenkärä Carillon heart is in many ways aware of the traditions of the genre: the map places the events around the sea called Aava, and each chapter is timed on a previously unknown calendar to the “Frost Moon” and the “Year of Light Rains”.

However, the most important thing is the story and the excitingly original setting. At the beginning of the novel, Adele wakes up to the ticking of a clockwork heart in her chest. In place of her severed heart, a metal mechanism has been installed, which turns the young woman into an assassin: she must kill at least one person a year to stay alive.

Adele lives with other clockwork killers in a clock tower on the edge of the town of Karunka. He has been training for the task for years, but killing another person is not easy.

“The ring has been going on for so long that none of us know its beginning. I can’t even dig for that kind of information. The one who once invented something so cruel does not deserve to be remembered.”

Gradually, however, the machine heart takes over and Adele is less and less Adele.

Part the perpetrators decide on the targets of the murders themselves, but some are determined by the Academy, where they study herbs, healing and mysterious cloak weaving, among other things. Adele is not Carillon heart the only I-narrator, but there are many main characters. Academy novices Eeben and Helios bring their own angle to the story, for example, and they become familiar with death in another way.

A particularly nice parallel story is brought by Helios’s journey outside of time. Seasons become familiar in the desolate mountains of Worldwounds, and the answer to death through the cycle of life. Memories, remembering, knowledge and secrets are big themes that Kurjenmiekka deals with clearly and calmly.

The building blocks of the novel are in some places unnecessarily strongly visible, but the whole remains compact enough to be believable. In the closing words, Kurjenmiekka says that he wrote Clockwork heart for twelve years and it is gratifying that the time has been spent on polishing instead of swelling.

The world of Merenkärä has the same features as by Ursula Le Guin In stories of the sea, which Kurjenmiekka mentions in the thanks at the end. Especially in the second part of the classic series In the vaults of Atuan (1971, Finnish Kristina Rikman) are faced with similar questions of life and death.

Kurjenmieka’s novel also reminds me Emmi Itärantan The tea master’s book (2012) and A city of woven alleys (2015). This time, everyday comfort is porridge and nut bread instead of the cups of tea cultivated by Itäranta in his novels.

The most interesting the novel raises questions about identity and power: who is I who murders dozens to stay alive? What all must be forgotten in order to become an assassin? Who has the right to decide life and death?

For all questions Carillon heart doesn’t answer, but the novel is just the opening of the series. There is still much to see in the world of Merenkärä.

Correction 2.12. at 16:55: Vehka Kurjenmieka’s photo was taken by Aliina Hakonen, not Alina Häkkinen.