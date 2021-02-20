Book Review | Who crazy would want to write poems? – Poet Saila Susiluoto published recognition literature

According to Susiluoto, poetry has also become an object of ridicule.

Saila Susiluoto: Spinning. Big Dipper. 245 p. Also available as audiobook.

Saila Susiluoto (b. 1971) first collection of prose poems Winged and tailed appeared in 2001 and most recently Metropolis is from 2018.

Susiluoto has been quoted with many awards and nominations. The poems have also been translated into 15 different languages.

However, he is missing something.

In less than twenty years, poetry has made a digital leap and jumped on stage. Poetry creams appear online and instead of reading poems, people go to listen to stage events. The private reading experience has become collective.

Now appeared Disk is his first outspoken work. Susiluoto seeks a novel form, but the text resembles a prose poem in many ways.

Susiluoto wants to shed the “ever-roaring metaphor machinery” from her shoulders. He wants to cut himself off from the way the poem is perceived. Now the poems have begun to dodge him as he has turned his back on them.

However, denying oneself and one’s own form of expression pays off, as the transition to a novel or short story is tangled. Susiluoto writes that she is tired of both the form and her own voice within the form – even before the novel was even in its character.

The spinning is literally rye yarn producing part. In Susiluoto’s text, it describes writing.

Susiluoto writes about herself, in her own name and about her own affairs. In the publisher’s ratings, the work is a travel diary and an essayist novel, including a prose work. I would classify I spin primarily, however, as acknowledgment literature.

The work is based on the author’s trip to Italy, marked by non-occurrence. During the travel weeks, Susiluoto reflects on writing, climate change, the impressions of the trip and personal issues.

Travel days pass and Susiluoto clings from one mind to another.

Writing is Stuck. Changing the landscape does not help as before. The pain of Susiluoto is probably familiar to all writers, regardless of genre:

“I write, but I watch the clock all the time, I don’t know why. I am in no hurry, I cannot concentrate in the same way as before, reading feels useless, writing feels useless, is like writing, especially mine, not talking about the events of this world… ”

Climate news is distressing and irritating: “Switching consumption to another consumption is not the solution, only reduction is,” writes Susiluoto.

Less laundry, eating, buying goods, traveling. And it doesn’t seem much helpful either, if you switch from cow’s milk to oatmeal.

But traveling has been forced to give up for the time being. Disk is based on notes written by Susiluoto in 2019 in Mazzano Romano, Italy. He returned home just before the corona pandemic.

Susiluoto describes picturesque Italy and wonders about the Etruscan riddle. From the Etruscans, he moves to the Greeks and continues the basic course of ancient culture. In contrast to the goddesses, pop-up museums are mentioned, where one can take selfies against a cultural background. A sign of all superficiality, too.

Travel and cultural images remain Spinning thin but appealing are age-related concerns. A friend dies and the children are on their own. However, their problems are still the problems of the mother as well.

A relationship must be cherished: “I miss you even when you are asleep, I miss even if we have spent together every night, almost every day, for nine and a half years, yearn for, you are my beloved, my best friend, my co-workers.”

Saila Susiluoto is a married writer Markku Pääskysen with. A male prose writer, a wife poet.

Poetry has changed In the 21st century, but so has the role of the author. Perhaps it is condensed into Susiluoto’s rebuke that no one benefits from poems and no one lives on them. Who crazy would want to write them?

Despite the frustration, Susiluoto loves poetry and eventually also believes in it:

“It could just express where we are now moving, what we lose every day. I am afraid that for words and language it will be like species, that abundance will shrink. ”