Book review | When the horror writer was not chosen to continue the Millennium series, he turned the project into an excellent revenge detective

Book review|John Ajvide Lindqvist starts his own detective series by turning the settings of Stieg Larsson’s main characters on their head.

Novel

John Ajvide Lindqvist: Written in water: Julia Malmros 1 (Skriften i vattnet). Finnish Laura Kulmala. Rubber. 486 pp.

a horror writer John Ajvide Lindqvist started his career with a bang. One novel Friends after dark (2004) one of the main characters was a sympathetic pedophile parka. The other was his life partner, a 12-year-old girl who had sex, but continued to drink the blood of a pedophile at night – after all, she was also a vampire. The work was later filmed both in Sweden and the United States.

But now, after publishing several horror books, the author has written his first detective story. Just for revenge, he revealed last year Written in water appearing in Sweden.

Ajvide Lindqvist was nominated Stieg Larsson As a continuation of the Millennium series by David Lagercrantz after, but washed away the side of the mouth. Lisbeth Salander’s story continued Karin Smirnoffwho set his first story in the dark regions of northern Sweden and Finland.

“ The author has utilized his own Millennium manuscript, which remained a torso, and his career with dedication.

The saying goesthat revenge is sweet, and that’s how the writer’s revenge tastes, at least in the reader’s mouth, even though the story has bitterness, bitterness and horror.

As a heart flavor, the fact that Written in water openly flags his debt to Stieg Larsson. The author has used what remained as his own torso Millennium– script and career with dedication.

The main character of the work, detective story writer Julia Malmros, is struggling with exactly the same question of fate: her Millennium version was not suitable for the publisher either. It hardens the soul.

Middle aged However, Malmros is not a magician by previous profession like Ajvide Lindqvist – nor even a journalist like Stieg Larsson – but a police officer. He plays Mikael Blomqvist’s place.

Salander, on the other hand, takes the place of Kim Ribbing, in her thirties, a long-haired slim woman who is both a descendant of a wealthy family and a super hacker since childhood.

They meet for the first time when the publisher still believes in Malmros’ ability to write the next Millennium, but not at all in his ability to write about Salander’s adventures.

Their relationship is cemented at Midsummer in the island cottage idyll of Malmros, when, in addition to the Midsummer guests, two hired killers with automatic weapons boat to the cottage of a childhood friend of Malmros.

Malmros and Ribbing find a pile of bodies and one traumatized teenage girl on the beach – yes, exceptionally for the detective genre, only a teenage girl is found alive on the beach.

John Ajvide Lindqvist was nominated to continue the Millennium series of Stieg Larsson, who died in 2004, after David Lagercrantz, but was rejected.

Malmros leaves to solve the case, because nothing comes of writing either, and Ribbing, because he identifies with a girl who has been through a lot.

It’s just too bad that the police wouldn’t be caught at all by the involvement of dilettantes in the case. Especially when the key factor in the police operation is Malmros’ ex-spouse, who smells something gross between her ex and the long hair.

Written in water it’s like two stories are going on at once. This is how this story goes, and I saw Ajvide Lindqvist Millennium-version could also have progressed: people crippled by their life paths run after the truth from the Stockholm archipelago to Cuba, China and Norway, and find in front of them such unpleasant memories, random romance or real cruelty and indifference.

Meta-novelism is still only one of the layers of a detective story.

“ In his transition from horror literature to detective stories, Ajvide Lindqvist continues playing with horror elements.

Second floor form overlapping and interwoven references to detective stories and other entertainment, especially Swedish insular detective stories and Nordic noir.

At their worst, they even slip into hurtful uncle humor – the name of the Foreign Ministry’s China expert is Bruce Li. At the other extreme, the writer catches a Netflix romance series of Bridgerton from the most talked about scene of the first season, which dealt with a man’s consent.

Based on John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel Friends after dusk, the film premiered in 2008.

In transition from horror literature to detective stories, Ajvide Lindqvist continues to play with horror elements. However, supernatural phenomena have turned into a psychological horror attached to everyday life and at least to some extent believable murder parties.

The transition is mostly successful, although the author clearly enjoys when he gets to write horrible things.

He recognizes this himself and takes a self-ironic approach to his tendency: one scene takes place in a horror entertainment center, where both Actors bathed in fake blood and real gunmen roam around.

Written in water multidimensional characters are also interesting. Ajvide Lindqvist’s strengths have always also been writing psychologically multi-layered characters, and he makes no exception in this work – when it comes to the main characters.

The side characters, on the other hand, largely rely on familiar detective clichés. The author gets interesting tones out of them, when he doesn’t turn them completely on their head.

Ajvide Lindqvist’s literary detective magic trick succeeds: he copies recognizably, but transforms enough so that the cocktail of fact and fable sparkles charmingly. We are left with water on our tongues waiting for the next batch.