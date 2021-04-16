Book Review | When the coronavirus gets caught, the murderer steps in – Kari Häkämies created a decent detective story and finally a female character

The power games will be filmed, but the individuals will mostly remain pieces of it.

Novel

Kari Häkämies: The mayor’s nightmare. Crime Time 316 s.

In Turku is going well. The corona has been tamed, which is now being shaken. Gather and visit the restaurants frequently, which appear all the time by the river. Even a secret sex club spins full head.

Municipal elections will also be held on time. Local politics is the usual twist. The new mayor must be elected after all. The resigning leader, of course, pains that the younger ones don’t realize the rules of housekeeping and indebtedness.

And then everything goes new. Only a couple of murders, and the title of Ilta-Sanomat says that “Death goes in Turku”.

Nowadays Working as the regional director of the Association of Southwest Finland Kari Häkämiehen in the desert Mayor’s nightmare first murder a female woman politician of the Greens who seems to have the desire to be mayor over the party’s official candidate.

Söder and Joronen, a murder group duo familiar from Häkämies’ previous books, will be sent to the scene.

In return, a younger Turku-based commissioner and Ilta-Sanomat’s editor will be brought in, both women, fortunately sharp and sensible, and even younger than the key men. The journalist does his own research, which brings his own, working plot to the book.

A successful bet, even to the extent that those guys wouldn’t really last, even if the resigning mayor is a veteran of the Coalition. As usual, Häkämies also brings a couple of caricatures to the picture, such as a local politician who is ready to go for a beer as often as the old stump Joronen.

Detective Mayor’s nightmare is worthy, even slightly better than previous Häkämies’ books. Human photography bears just that: power games become filmed, but individuals remain largely in its pieces.

The university man is also involved in the plot, albeit quite a lunatic. An anti-bourgeois constitutional expert is interested in drugs and bakanal. The tangle involves a suspicious Chinese businessman and that is the way for the entire Chinese state.

Häkämies cannot get all the yarn ends braided together properly.

The murder squad duo will, of course, do their job, as Söder himself announces in advance. The whole story could have been told right away from Iltik’s journalist’s perspective. While he, like a couple of other traits, may have been borrowed from Swedish detective stories, he is the salt and best character of this detective stance.