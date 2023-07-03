Book review | When Finns missed the art shops of the century

Jyrki Siukonen’s exhilarating and infuriating information book tells about the reception of three exceptional art exhibitions in 1910s Finland.

Jyrki Siukonen: Humpuukia and madness – Reception of new art in 1910s Finland. Finnish Literature Society. 184 p.

In spring In 1914, the Finns were on the brink of something new, when the works of the German Der Blaue Reiter group were presented at the Salon Strindberg on Aleksanterinkatu. Helsingin Sanomat reports that “so-called expressionists, cubists, perhaps also futurists, and maybe whatever -ists” will be on display.

The artist list of the exhibition was filled with well-known names today: Natalia Goncharova, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Franz Marc…

Two years later, in 1916, the same gallery shook the public for the first time by Marc Chagall with an exhibition of Russian avant-garde art bursting with works and a couple of months later with a solo exhibition of Wassily Kandinsky.

“ The exhibitions received a “reception characteristic of a provincial town”, i.e. amazement and sarcastic reviews.

From a modern perspective, those three exhibitions from the 1910s were unique opportunities for the Finnish public to get to know the latest international avant-garde art. On display are many works that are now recognized as masterpieces of modern art, such as Marc’s A yellow cow (1911) and Kandinsky Composition 5 (1911), which have since passed into the collections of the world’s leading art museums.

Franz Marc: Yellow Cow (Gelbe Kuh)

But what did contemporary audiences think of them?

A researcher-artist tackles this question Jyrki Siukonen information book published in the spring Bullshit and madness, where he carefully goes through the reception of exhibitions in Finland. Siukonen wants to understand from what points of view the contemporary audience viewed the exhibitions. In addition, Siukonen has done a huge job in finding out what happened to the works in the exhibitions after the visit to Finland.

In Siukonen’s words, the exhibitions received a “reception characteristic of a provincial town”, i.e. amazement and sarcastic reviews. In particular, the lack of presentation surprised the critics, and the works’ blatant use of colors caused direct pain. Ludvig Wennervirtan the works irritated the eyes like shards of glass and Signe Tandefelt reported experiencing “almost physical pain”.

“ “Crazy antics, taken from a serious point of view, may be nothing more than transient fumbling and efficiency-seeking.”

Arttu Brummer-Korvenkontion according to the new art was “a punch in the face to the general public”.

Some critics wanted to ignore the new art as mere attention-seeking. Doctor of Philosophy Fredrik J. Lindström doubted that “hard-earned, even downright insane actions taken from a serious point of view might be nothing more than transient fumbling and power-seeking”.

Some, on the other hand, doubted the mental health of the artists. Poet L. Onervan in his eyes, the works of Chagall and Kandinsky were “the nightmares of people with epilepsy, the ghosts of sick brains”. Arttu Brummer-Korvenkontio’s experience at the exhibition of Russian art was like “walking through a long, narrow corridor of an almshouse or a lunatic asylum”.

“ Ateneum didn’t care about Kandinsky’s work, even with a 25 percent discount.

At the time of the exhibitions, the national spirit was strong in Finland, and the international ferment did not fit the idea of ​​art as an expression of the national soul. The influence of the exhibitions on Finnish art remained marginal. Influences were mainly taken by a couple of artists Greta Hällfors-Sipilä and Groom Sipiläand Finnish art remained backward for a long time internationally.

Exhibitions the works did not inspire the buyers either. Ateneum didn’t care about Kandinsky’s work, even with a 25 percent discount. Only one work from the exhibitions, by Chagall Mandolin player (1914), ended up in the collections of the National Gallery through intermediaries.

Siukonen calculates that with the same amount that the Finnish Art Association bought in 1904 a modest Pierre Puvis de Chavanne pastel exercise, eight Chagalls could have been bought at the Russian Art Exhibition, three Olga Rozanova and two Aleksandra Eksterin of the work and all available Kandinsky graphics.

The cultural value of the works is immeasurable, but the current price tags are also quite high. According to Siukonen’s calculations, the current value of the works from the 1914 Der Blaue Reiter exhibition exceeds 100 million before the calculations have even properly begun.

August Macke, Storm, 1911. The artist, who died in the war six months after the Helsinki exhibition, has been elevated to the ranks of the most significant German painters of his century.

Siukonen tells the story of the exhibitions in a dryly humorous style and lets the exceptionally juicy material speak for itself. Some of the details are downright mind-boggling: if the operator of Salon Strindberg Sven Strindberg a Russian gallerist would have answered faster Nadezhda Dobytshina to the letter, Kazimir Malevich revolutionary Black square (1915) could have been exhibited fresh in Helsinki!

With particular effort, Siukonen describes the continuation of the opening of the Finnish art exhibition organized in St. Petersburg in 1917 – and which received a very harsh critical reception. Vodka flows, poet Vladimir Mayakovsky says the literary scholar who has become an interpreter Roman Jakobsson ends up in a nasty middle ground when a Finnish architect Gustav Strengell wants to bark Maxim Gorky imbecile.

Siukonen however, the work is not only about feasting on juicy button information, but with their help the work grows into a meritorious reflection on temporal distance.

“ Siukonen carefully peels back the different layers of the contemporary context that influenced the reception of the new art.

Nowadays, it is easy for us to be an afterthought and get annoyed by the incomprehension of contemporary audiences. However, contemporaries looked at the works from a completely different perspective than we do today. To them, the new art forms were, in Siukonen’s words, “little, goddamn sprouts”, and it’s hard for us to even imagine how incomprehensible they looked to them.

Siukonen carefully peels back the different layers of the contemporary context that influenced the reception of the new art. Anti-Semitism, the leftism seen in avant-garde art, the relationship of Finns to Russian culture and the absence of art theoretical discussion will be examined.

Siukonen’s analytical approach convinces with its accuracy, but at the same time, the work leaves a need for an even broader description of what the upheaval in modern art and its various isms were all about. Now the work relies on the reader’s previous knowledge of art history in many basic matters.

The works themselves also get surprisingly little attention in the text. The work mainly offers generous illustrations and accurate lists of works. With slightly broader descriptions of the works, the significance of the exceptional exhibitions could have been highlighted even better.