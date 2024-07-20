Book review | When emotion overwhelms knowledge and a slogan overwhelms an argument, we are on the brink of stupidity – Tommi Melender criticizes today’s politics

Essays

Tommi Melender: Human-looking. WSOY. 288 pp.

“Idiocy is humanity’s natural resource”, summarizes Tommi Melender his assessment of the state of the world. In his collection of essays Human-looking he finds stupidity and contemporaneous madness, especially in today’s politics, from the desire to understand which the texts in the collection were born.

When writing about stupidity in the title essay that opens the collection, Melender doesn’t wield a hatchet, although it is clear where to look for examples. In the essay, stupidity is a form of action where “emotion overwhelms knowledge, a slogan an argument and an anecdote a fact”.

Its growth platform is the displacement of consideration from the path of reaction, and its discourse is “nonsense that refers with a glove to the difference between truth and lies, right and wrong.”

In the background of the rabble-rousing turns of phrase is a concern about the atrophy of political imagination and a pluralistic discussion environment, both of which are vital for democracy.

Ultimately, it is about defending an open society, whose ethos emphasizing pluralism is the basis of the essays in the collection. It is possible to live with sharp political confrontation, it has been done before, but legitimizing stupidity is a separate matter.

About these things Melender writes with the style of an experienced writer: Human-looking is his Fifth own collection of essays. After the early poetry collections, seven novels have been published in less than two decades, the last of which, Aurumdescribes growing up in political life by means of a family novel in 20th-century Finland.

In the accompanying words of the novelty, Melender describes his ideal image of an essayist as a “flaneur of thoughts”, part of which is to wonder about what he experiences and what he reads. The characterization is well suited to the essays in the collection, among which there is no need to look for highly provocative battle texts or war cries.

“ A foothold for making the world meaningful is sought especially from books.

Contrasts are not avoided in the essays, but instead of polemics, they lead to reflection, justification of viewpoints and also numerous literature references. In the essays dealing with immediate experience, there is not much entertainment, but a foothold for the meaning of the world is sought especially from books, which is familiar to those who have read Melender’s essays before.

The collection is divided into three parts, the essays of the first of which deal with political stupidity, among other things, work and happiness.

In an essay The rhinoceros of liberalism the counterforce of stupidity is a rational understanding of people, even if the post-Cold War belief in the inevitable progress of societies on the path of freedom and reason appears to be delusional.

Instead of utopias, the essay offers a “liberalism of fear” that seeks to avoid all kinds of suffering. If we cannot build societies based on faith in the future, we should at least learn from the mistakes of history.

As a genre, the fiction essay lies somewhere between fiction and non-fiction. This means that the essay has to acquire its effectiveness from something other than purely aesthetic or scientific merits.

Often it’s about bringing the private and public perspective together. How exactly does the world appear different to me from a certain point of view?

Strolling, the flip side of the wandering style is that the essays threaten to remain distant to the reader in this regard. This feeling even intensifies in the second part of the collection, although the focus of the essays moves closer to the author’s person.

In the skins of a cheater trusts Melender, who suffers from impostor syndrome, who believes that the foundations will cancel the grants already awarded to him at any moment. Outsourced memory the main part is the notebooks, without which the works would not be born, and In the reviewer’s acknowledgments the essayist recognizes himself as a romantic who appreciates picture-grabbers.

These essays are admittedly personal, but I would not describe the relationship between the self and the reader in the essays as close.

“ For example, Empathy tests the instinctive demand for empathy, which often turns into virtue signaling.

It’s different in the concluding part of the collection. It begins with a triptych about the international landscape, whose essays outline the difficult relationship with both Europe and the United States, but especially with Russia.

However, the last three essays rise to the best of the whole work, where the reader has to rely on his own views alongside the essays.

For example About empathy tests the instinctive demand for empathy, which often turns into virtue signaling. In terms of social justice, however, the duty to help the disadvantaged is essential, regardless of whether we empathize with them or not.

Not easily also from the head Literature from the wrong side of history and Holocaust horror storythe first of which weighs the “writers of the night” Louis-Ferdinand Céline, by Knut Hamsun and Pentti Linkola aesthetic and moral value of the works.

The concluding essay of the collection, on the other hand, concretizes the “liberalism of fear” mentioned earlier: since man is capable of horrors, we cannot avoid writing about them.

In the accompanying words, Melender even seems to separately defend the presence of fiction in the book. In the light of the last essays, this is completely pointless. The essays speak for themselves.

The author is a literary researcher.