Book Review | When Antti Tuuri first met Jukka Wahlroos in 1964, his girlfriend asked afterwards: “Do you still want to meet me after seeing my brother?”

Antti Tuuri’s novelty is a small book about great humanity: The Down Man teaches us all humanity

Nonfiction book

Antti Tuuri: A man like a panther. Wahlroos’ life. Big Dipper. 158 s.

When also compiled company histories Antti Tuuri publishes a book on Wahlroos, the first consensus is: aha, who are they very well known for?

But not from anyone. Instead, it is precisely the kind of Wahlroos that he liked was not known at all.

The aftermath of the first encounter between the protagonist and the future author in the fall of 1964 is descriptive. The girlfriend asks her fiancé invited home to visit, do you still want to meet me now that you have seen your brother?

More specifically, the name of a 9-year-old brother Jukka Wahlroos. “The appearance of a“ bustling and good-natured ”boy was typical of Down syndrome,” Tuuri now describes.

At that time, however, there was talk of Mongoloids. Wahlroos’ parents had been suggested to immediately put a disgraceful freak to the facility at the maternity ward.

Teekkari Tuuri wanted to meet and soon got married. Thus, he has known Walhroos for decades and also acts as an advocate for his friend.

Wahlroos spends a small life with his parents and then in his own home, always satisfied. In the midst of his stages, Tuuri goes through the study of the syndrome, the variation of tolerance and intolerance, and the history of the fates of the Down people.

Then the sentences are, for example:

“John Down had been studying the syndrome in the 1860s after graduating as a doctor from the Royal Earlswood Asylum for Idiots.”

The expressions speak rude language.

“Medical opinion of the person seeking disability.”

There is no need to comment on them.

Thus, keeping a narrative in a handsome surname feels a much-deserved badge of honor for a person to whom the world impresses. Not one Jukka.

At a later age, the syndrome causes more unpleasant health problems for Wahlroos. The miracle of birth is unfair roulette.

In terms of dimensions and events A man like a panther is one of the smallest in Tuuri’s large-scale production. But the greatest in spirit. And in his great humanity, the most beautiful, even though the author does not engage in emotional sentences in this work either.

Not even the title of the book is the author’s glowing invention but a hilarious quote from a young Wahlroos doctor’s statement.

The main line in the work, which is almost like a novel, is the widening and enriching effect of Wahlroos on the life and consciousness of his trustee. So-called intelligence when easily just breaks a person’s peace of mind, contentment and happiness.

“Talking to Wahlroos was interesting and I often had to marvel at his train of thought,” Tuuri writes. “His plans mixed with realism and impossibility.”

The interesting, hoop, and childish Wahlroos may be in his beliefs, presuppositions, and sayings, and is often, but always benevolent, and utterly polite to others.

They are virtues that everyone can afford, and few even try.

The best thing Antti Tuuri says twice in his book, in almost the same words. It says goodbye to the protagonist’s father.

“When Arne Wahlroos’ ashes were laid in the grave on the eve of Labor Day and we close relatives fell silent by the grave, Wahlroos said:

“Happy May Day, Aarne.”

Yes, death is an incomprehensible thing, and life goes on.

