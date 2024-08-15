Book review | When an ordinary German is asked to recite a poem, one rises above the rest

Book review|The new Finnish translation reveals Rainer Maria Rilke, who longed for distance, appreciated the storm and expressed it beautifully.

Poems

Rainer Maria Rilke: The Book of Pictures (Das Buch der Bilder). Finnish Arja Meski. Poetry. 213 pp.

One the poem is above the rest. Namely, if you ask an ordinary German to recite a poem, you will often hear it Rainer Maria Rilken September daysince it has long been a part of the local school education.

“Lord, it is time,” it begins. Arja Meskin in Finnish, the rest reads:

“Whoever has a house, no longer builds a house. / Whoever is alone is alone for a long time, / watches, reads, writes long letters / wanders restlessly on the park street / back and forth while the leaves are drifting.”

By the way, Rilke’s collection, now translated into Finnish A book of pictures can be purchased for the coming autumn. Rilke writes a lot about his favorite season, autumn, as well as the storm, which he sees as a renewing force.

Not yet, the power and layering of the book’s poetic images impresses at any time. Especially in the early part of the collection, the young Rilke is at his best. He skilfully combines near and far, internal and external in his poems:

“The world reaches up to my face / like the moon, perhaps uninhabited”, he writes in the poem “Lonely”.

Rilke was born in Prague in 1875 to a German-speaking family. Literary circles were small there, so he went to get a boost in Munich. For the rest of his life, he wandered from place to place.

A book of pictures was Rilke’s breakthrough work as a poet. He collected his poems, above all, from the early years of the 20th century. There were two trips to Russia by an older lover Lou Andreas-Salomén with. The Russian-born woman was a top intellectual of her time and a sharp critic of Rilke, who made her give up the worst sloppiness and pathos of her youth.

Of some despite the great popularity of the poems, Rilke is not the easiest poet. The poems are interestingly located in the middle ground between romanticism and modernism. They really reach for the depths, bring in wide vistas and create distances. At the same time, however, he focuses his eyes on nearby objects, remains loyal to the country, so to speak.

Rilke’s collection of early poems appeared just before the actual breakthrough of German-language modernism and expressionism. The art of painting had already been renewed once, but most of the poetry went according to standard measurements. Rilke also very often resorts to the five-legged iambic, the most common of measures, already From Shakespeare familiar.

So the line starts with an unstressed syllable, and then unstressed and stressed follow each other. Mitan can be made to work reasonably easily in Finnish as well. However, Meski does not use meter in his Finnish translations, but he does use final chords.

Solution brings even more accurate translations in terms of meaning. Made several translations from Rilke Liisa Enwald kept the measure, which produced great poems, they just weren’t always faithful to the original text, as there are always more syllables in Finnish.

A book of pictures is tighter in dimensions than Meski’s earlier translation Elegies of Duino, so the measurement could have been imitated at least momentarily.

Either way, there are plenty of good solutions in these translations. Rilke was a unique chord player, and any translator will have a blast with the poems.

A book of pictures there is no uniform quality of work throughout. The long, more telling poems at the end rely on a flatter image than the dizzying summaries of the shorter poems.

The series of poems about tsars describes Rilke’s imagination more than real history. The poet was thrilled to admire the simple, Russian country life Tolstoy in spirit.

Apparition of Mary is again one of those poems with which Rilke reinterprets Christianity: even the angel forgets his message when he sees Mary. Swedish of Charles XII riding in Ukraine reveals the admiration of an enigmatic charm spirit.

More impressive are the poems about the marginalized, which Rilke saw while working as a sculptor in Paris by Auguste Rodin as an assistant. A widow, an orphan, a dwarf and a few others get a touching perspective. In terms of language, the poems are still not the best in the collection.

Lonelinessthe storm and the longing for distance are Rilke’s most characteristic landscape. In the midst of all the interiority, Rilke still remembered to focus on the surrounding objects as well. He once urged a young poet to express what the objects around him and the situations in his memories speak.

A book of pictures is creditably equipped with Meski’s extensive commentary and Risto Niemi-Pynttärin with afterwords.