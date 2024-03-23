Book review | What will remain of me if I don't remember – or I'm not remembered?

Ina Mutikainen's debut novel shows that remembering and forgetting are involved in everything in life.

Novel

Ina Mutikainen: Oblivion. Big Dipper. 319 pp.

What we remember and want to remember? What do we forget or want to forget?

These questions arise Ina Mutikainen (b. 1987) from his first novel Oblivion.

They also feel very current – but maybe they always are.

However, I find at least two different angles to current affairs: on the one hand, the aging of the population and the increase in memory disorders that have become familiar in Western countries, and on the other hand, the collective forgetting of history by states and nations. History does not teach, but the same mistakes are repeated.

And then there's a third: people forget. Loneliness is a growing problem in Finland that sickens and kills.

All these mentioned phenomena shape our society.

With his choice of subject, Mutikainen hits a nerve in many ways. The theme is fascinating and scary at the same time. We are in the area of ​​the brain and in the twists and turns of psychic mechanisms – both at the level of individuals and communities.

Forgetting the main character is Sonja, who is studying film in Helsinki, and who is making her final film about memory illness. A mother living in Eastern Finland has started to show signs of Alzheimer's, at least she is “flabby” as expressed in Eastern Finland.

Everything left at home causes shame and painful memories, and Sonja doesn't want to share anything about it with her boyfriend August.

The novel initially carries two different stories in parallel, one of which is Sonja's inspiring and carefree student life with her film studies, friendships and shifts at a video rental company.

Parallel to this is the story of Elias, a researcher working at the University of Helsinki, who is involved in a Russian-funded project that studies a new disease: reverse dementia.

This novel invented for, a disease classified as delusional diseases and mental disorders, is a thought game that dominates the entire novel. Reverse dementia goes by the medical name dissociative hypodementia. When a person falls ill with that disease, it makes other people forget about them.

The game of thought is on the one hand scary, on the other comforting. How else can you explain this, forgetting people?

This disease really seems to be in the air: statistically, more and more people live alone in Finland – and some of them are guaranteed to be lonely, forgotten.

Elias lives with a boy sent from Russia named Leo, a guinea pig for a project investigating memory and forgetting. As the novel progresses, Sonja's and Elias' paths cross and Sonja also becomes one of Elias' test subjects. Elias tries to find out if Leo and Sonja remember their sick loved ones.

Part of the research is also a memory-improving drug under development, which is given to the relatives of a forgotten person.

To the writer's memory the connected observations are recognizable throughout. When a loved one falls ill with a memory disorder, many people ask like Sonja:

“How could we know when the mother was her most authentic self and when she changed into something else? Why is it the memory that determines who the mother is?”

We all also recognize the avalanche of memories through scents; a certain scent in, for example, a childhood home opens the gate to a huge number of emotions.

The novel also asks this: What is essential to remember? And why do we remember irrelevant things but forget important ones?

Forgetfulness the author's passionate devotion to his subject must be counted as an absolute merit. At the same time, that passion is also the novel's stumbling block.

In places, it feels like the dough is puffing up over the edges. The novel is full of references to literature, films, and plays. In some places, the inventive plot patterns also threaten to go too far.

For example, the information about her own father's past revealed through Sonja's forgotten aunt opens up so much new thematically in the novel that it alone would have carried far. Perhaps another novel could easily have been born from all the ingredients of the novel.

Grumpy has taken a big chunk out of wanting to include our eastern neighbor as part of the novel's mental landscape.

The reality of Russia runs through the work as a mysterious plot. In addition to Helsinki and Eastern Finland, things are happening in Perm and Yaroslavl. Russia emerges as a mystical state where collective oblivion has been inherited.

The novel asks: why is it that an individual remembers best everything shameful, but it fades so easily from the nation's memory?

One answer to Russian oblivion is given in the novel Joose, Sonja's lover from his home village:

“They have a saying: Truth is good, a happy life is better. So they've learned that you should keep your mouth shut if you want to be in peace?”