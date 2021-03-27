Book Review | What should a young person know about life? – Svend Brinkmann’s qualified popular philosophy is suitable even as a graduation gift

The apprentice’s cultural trip to Europe does not offer anything new, but gets a good final rise.

Svend Brinkmann: What is it like to be human? (Hvad er et menniske?). Heikki Eskelinen, Finland. Tammi 275 s.

Danish Svend Brinkmann became famous a few years ago for his work Stay strong. He wanted to write a kind of counterpoint to the self-sufficiency of the market and offer Stoic serenity instead of the pursuit of happiness, adversity when bumping into everyone’s account. So it is best to live without delusions.

Still, Professor of Psychology Brinkmann himself is pushing fully into the market for popular nonfiction books, which have recently been dominated by Yuval Noah Harari and Rutger Bregman. The books of these sweep the whole of human history to the point of a slower monster.

At least if, like Bregman, portrayals of hunter-gatherers are presented as relaxed and peaceful peoples who supposedly spent their looting time.

For Brinkmann it must be said that he does not oppress the admiration of the imagined past, even though he is close to a couple of times. Still, no smaller object is suitable for him than man himself with all his hair.

Rather than Hararin Sapiens Brinkmann’s role model seems to be Norwegian Jostein Gaarderin The world of Sofia, which became a blockbuster three decades ago. In it, the young girl begins to receive letters going through the history of philosophy in a way that suits the young reader.

What is being human? fish at the same edges. Now the 18-year-old boy is going to interrogate a manuscript given by his grandmother, whose name happens to be the same as Brinkmann’s book.

The boy is not right other significant interpersonal relationships. Grandma can’t get in because she’s already badly sick. So the boy alone walks around the cave paintings of the South of France, the art treasures of Florence and the horrors of concentration camps, the splendor and horror of human creativity, chatting with his grandmother on Skype.

At the same time, he absorbs information from his script. Let’s go through different human perceptions from biological to human all the way to religious. After all, the manuscript does not in any way become a broad textbook of philosophy.

It is a bit disturbing that the young man gets the status of a mere apprentice in the book and makes little if any objections.

Man must not realize himself but must learn to be human. Responsibility must be taken for things that can be influenced.

Brinkmann’s doctrine is excellent, his text is only a little flat in places, at least if he has read about the same topics before. A reasonable youth book this certainly is, suitable as a graduation gift.

There is wisdom in the end involved, as long as the dangers of a trans- or post-humanistic conception of man are attained when the brain and consciousness are at worst wanted to be loaded onto the hard disk. In return, the book emphasizes that love is only possible if “the world outside of my self is accepted as a reality and requires sincerity and humility”.

And then there is still the encounter of grief and death, the establishment of faith on it. Social life is also a defense against the grief caused by an awareness of corporeality.

So yes Even Brinkmann finally gives qualified life instructions. After him, however, it is worth continuing the German Richard David Prechtin to the book How many of me are there?, it’s when there is a more agile and better written popular presentation of philosophy.

As a fiction writer, Brinkmann is weaker than when it comes to the subject text, and so the description of the young man’s travel love remains a bit at the level of puppet theater. She when she goes to Prague to buy a doll as a gift for a girl. On the other hand, a perky loved one reminds us that not everything in life needs to be serious and deep.