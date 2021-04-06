Book Review | What matters is how the music is used – whether it is good or bad, so to speak

Tommi Uschanov recalls that only the record created a reputation for Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

Essays

Tommi Uschanov: How to use music. Work. 208 s.

From time to time An essayist, author and translator who also writes for Helsingin Sanomat Tommi Uschanov opens up interesting perspectives on music in his concise collection of essays How to use music. As the name implies, a collection of writings looks at music in a particular cultural and social context, and Uschanov does not in itself list his own favorites or defend the superiority of his own preferences over someone else’s preferences.

Central to Uschanov’s view is how, where, and why music — regardless of style or genre — is used at all. He doesn’t think it’s fruitful or rewarding to consider whether to use music bad or good.

“The concept of art, with a series of masterpieces created by geniuses that everyone has to feel and alongside which other art and other life is some kind of secondary background noise, is foreign to me,” Uschanov writes. “I find it particularly uncomfortable situations where the music I like is lifted by pushing some other music down next to it.”

Uschanov, therefore, does not want to exude good taste as the supreme apostle.

Of the four built on a broader essay How to use music focuses heavily on those technical and technological inventions that have changed the nature, availability, and use of music in everyday life. Uschanov, for example, rightly emphasizes how an audio disc as a recording format has affected both the written history of music and the popularity of a performer or composer, because it is basically much more than just a format.

In support of his argument, he has found a great example. Quite a lot of people think that Antonio Vivaldin violin concert series The four Seasons has been part of the sacred canon of classical music for ages and ages, which is hardly changed by fashion trends or new discoveries. However, this is not the case.

Uschanov recalls that the American violinist Louis Kaufman the recording from 1948 raised the work and the composer almost overnight from an unknown star. In less than ten years The four Seasons rose from “the obscurity of history into the basic repertoire of classical music”. Before that, only scholars specializing in baroque music had known Vivaldi and this production.

Uschanov also commendably opens up the equally obscure umbrella concept of dance music and the little – known genre or category known as Belgian Popcorn. The category that anticipated Edm offers swing pieces from a wide variety of music styles and genres in a slightly slowed form.

The most important thing is that they can dance to the beat all night, that’s why the songs have taken Napsu away from the speed. According to Uschanov, it is noteworthy that the listener’s relationship with Belgian Popcorn lacks “a completely historical and schooling interest in the music being listened to”.

It would have been desirable for the book to have contained more of these concrete and illuminating examples.

Essay collection How to use music is a refreshing book in many ways because it plays at a different pitch than most music books. Uschanov boldly looks at the paradigm shift that is essentially related to listening to music.

Radio, gramophone, record, and streaming have brought music to the listener’s skin and made it an increasingly private experience. It has distanced the listener from the collective experience of the concert event.

I would have liked Uschanov to delve deeper into the significance of this change. Likewise, I would have loved to have read an in-depth analysis of the aesthetic hypocrisy that often guides the taste in music. Now Uschanov acknowledges it only in passing with a brief mention.

Likewise, the order of the essays could have been considered in more detail. The collection begins with a theoretical definition of the object, which, however, remains very fragmented and atomistic and does not suck the reader into the flow of narrative. It remains partly unclear what kind of theory Uschanov is weaving about this patchwork quilt. Better structured, the chapter would have fit into the final essay of the collection.

Interesting as a provider of nipple information, Tommi Uschanov succeeds instead. For example, few have realized that they received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016 Bob Dylan is “the first Nobel laureate whose production has spread to the world primarily in the original language, not in translations”.

The more Uschanov is willing to speak in his own name, the more rewarding the text becomes.