Book review | What can be inferred from body parts? The anatomy professor tells interesting tidbits of information

Sue Black has assisted in the investigation of war crimes in Kosovo as well as disappearance cases that received a lot of media attention.

Sue Black: All That Remains (All That Remains). Finnish Anna Kangasmaa. WSOY. 379 pp.

What is one of the biggest mistakes a mutilator can make? Torso dismemberment, of course. The result is – if possible – an even bigger mess than if you were content with just cutting off limbs.

The internal organs, which are probably languishing in their cavities, “get to spill out, they leak profusely and also sag nauseatingly.”

This is how a British professor of anatomy and legal anthropology vividly describes the matter Sue Black in his memoir All that remains.

Name of the book does not refer to the cleaning that follows the mutilation, although Black describes several pages about the dismemberment of the human body. It is, of course, familiar to him for work, from rush to heel. Black has often been cutting up corpses, but has also often been tasked with helping the authorities find out who has been butchered and by whom.

In his memoir, Black tries to look at death eye to eye from the different perspectives that life and work have offered him. Black, who has had a long career in the field of anatomy and legal anthropology, is a well-known figure in Britain, even on television.

In addition to his academic career, he has participated, for example, in the investigation of several criminal cases that have attracted attention. These include, for example, mother and son, Renee and Andrew McRae disappearance in 1976, whose investigations Black ended up assisting almost thirty years later. The case has ended up in the book partly because it is still unsolved.

Black times work stages that searchers of missing people and bodies do, and what all can actually be inferred from the parts of the human body. It is easy to see how tremendously the development of legal anthropology has contributed to solving many crimes.

There are interesting tidbits of information here and there, such as how, for example, it has been possible to track down pedophiles appearing in child pornography using the blood vessels of the back of the hand.

Black has gained international recognition for acting as the leading forensic anthropologist in the Kosovo war crimes investigation and assisting in the identification work of victims after the 2004 tsunami in Thailand. In both, the work has been enormous, as well as the amount of human suffering.

He describes both events in the role of an expert, even though there were many painful experiences. A certain remoteness is certainly mandatory in order to do one's work.

Black tells for example, from the mass grave he investigated in Kosovo, where brutally executed children, women and elderly people had been buried.

“At one point, a two-year-old girl in her pajamas and red rubber boots was lying on the plastic in front of me. My task was to take off the clothes, hand them over to the police as evidence, and then start an anatomical examination, where I would list the gunshot wounds that ravaged his little body.”

The publicized works are of course the most interesting, but there is also a more personal side to the book. His position on euthanasia, for example, becomes clear as a passing glance: Black is in favor.

Black also goes through the death of his parents and his own career since the first autopsy. In the case of these private experiences, the reflections on the end of a person's life come closer to the reader.

It's included of course, dry British black humor, in the style of a Scottish lady who has seen almost everything. Among other things, Black reflects that his career actually started as a teenager washing clothes at the local butcher shop.

“The butcher's shop was an extremely useful internship for the future anatomy researcher and forensic anthropologist, and a fun and fascinating work environment.”

And what about the academic's own relationship with death, who has worked with corpses all his life? Black describes his relationship with death as a warm companionship. The attitude is quite everyday.

“I think I will die before my seventy-fifth birthday. The cause of death is probably heart-related, and since most people die from heart attacks on Mondays at 11 o'clock, I book mine for Wednesday at 12 o'clock.”

Black continues to write about human corpses. The next translation is coming from a new work Written in bone.

