Book Review | W. G. Sebald often wrote on trains: In addition to the heavy history of the tracks, there are glimpses

A collection of poems

WG Sebald: Over Land and Water. Selected poems 1964–2001. Finnish Tuomo Holopainen and Jaakko Salemaa. Edizioni Artemisia. 131 pp.

“Every a major writer develops a new genre. Of the writers of the 20th century, he fulfills this insane demand the best W. G. Sebald.”

In his comprehensive author biography Speak, silence (2021) Carole Angier refers to the philosopher by Walter Benjamin to the idea of ​​reforming literature. One could add to the idea that for Sebald, a new kind of literature means, strangely enough, an intensified presence of the past.

Dead relatives, artists and events from the past haunt Sebald’s works.

For example he hardly ever mentions the holocaust directly, but still the works have been studied a lot specifically as holocaust literature. In the new Selected poems – there is a great little poem in the translation Somewherewhich can be used to illustrate the matter:

“Behind Türkenfeld / a spruce tree / in a swamp / a pond / where / the March ice / is slowly breaking”.

The reader’s perception of this idyllic, if strangely ominous, poem may be overturned when he reads of the references that the Türkenfeld area housed a section of the Dachau concentration camp and that prisoner labor was transported by rail through the town.

Also Sebald’s the poems are often written on trains, where the free writer becomes a kind of free passenger of history, unable to forget what has been experienced before on the same tracks.

Poems can be recommended for travel reading, for example for interrail. Few writers manage to pack as much history into their verses without it becoming a chore to read.

Some of the poems are short snapshots, but many also have movement and looseness suitable for the trip. The subjects are not exclusively dark, but a poem may be born from the menu of a restaurant car, for example.

Angier’s claim The new genre created by Sebald is not without grounds. Sebald’s prose works, which mix fact and fiction, photography, autobiography and literary essay, have been difficult to categorize from the beginning.

The same applies to his poem published in Finnish last year By naturewhose long poems seem to be moving from verse to prose and non-fiction.

Selected poems is the only one of Sebald’s works published in Finnish that does not cross genre boundaries. It is purely a book of poems. At the same time, it is the only one that also contains texts written by him under the age of forty.

Sebald started as an ambitious fiction writer relatively late and was more widely known only in the last years of his life.

The writer, who lived and taught in England for most of his life, gained momentum in his career only with English editions. His works seem to belong equally to the contemporary literature of England and Germany.

In poems this can be seen in Anglo-American modernism such as by T. S. Eliot, as an effect. Especially in youthful works, such as the one dedicated to Sebald’s hometown of Manchester in the 1960s Bleston– in the poem, Sebald mixes numerous languages ​​and references to little-known historical events.

The end result is a successful stylistic adaptation, the effect of which is felt, even if the meaning is not fully understood, just like in Eliot’s great poems.

Although Sebald’s poems are often of rather carefree whimsy, their tone is very recognizable. Melancholy, the destructive power of industrial culture and apocalyptic visions that lie as well in the past as in the future are present, at least covertly. Kafka and Chekhov, Beethoven and Chopin make death forever in poems.

Its role model After Franz Kafka, Sebald is perhaps also the writer of the 20th century whose adjective twisted from his name can most easily be used to describe phenomena outside of his works.

Unfortunately, “Sebaldian” doesn’t sound very good in Finnish, but the word monster runs through my mind every time I see, for example, grainy old film being used in a new documentary. When you read a lot of Sebald, you start to see the world through his glasses.

Sebald seems to get closer to his own voice as a poet later in life when traveling by train in Europe. However, in his case, his own voice is born from numerous loans, as Angier’s biography based on numerous interviews shows.

In his breakthrough work In a foreign country (Fin. Oili Suominen) Sebald describes rootless people who entered the world after the Second World War, such as Jews, who only learned about their background as adults. Sebald claimed in interviews that he had only changed small details of the book, but that the broad lines were true.

According to Angier’s biography, it is exactly the opposite: the milieus are described with extreme precision, but great artistic liberties are taken with regard to the people.

According to the author, the role model of Dr. Henry Selwyn, the writer’s former landlord, told him about his Jewishness right away with a handshake and not in a roundabout way and hesitantly, as in the book. In reality, Dr Bucktonwhose identity Sebald revealed to his future biographer, was not Jewish in the first place.

When Sebald’s starts reading the works after the biography, realizes that he doubts their power. A writer who urged his students to steal from wherever they could, lived as he taught and confused the literary soup by telling his interviewers altered truths and outright lies.

In the process, he angered many of his acquaintances and even his own mother, whom the people of his home village no longer wanted to talk to.

On the other hand, the posthumous uproar is a fortuitous extension of Sebald’s production, which reaches an eerie frequency between fiction and non-fiction. The ruthless writer haunts this time like many of the deceased in his books.

Although Sebald’s methods were questionable, every translation is a joy. Translated by this selection Tuomo Holopainen and Jaakko Salomaa are not as expressive in style as By nature -translator Kari Aronpurobut the work is throughout an exemplary accurate work and clear Finnish.