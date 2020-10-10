Book Review | Vilja-Tuulia Huotarinen, who has returned to poetry after a long break, makes epochs and spaces

Vilja-Tuulia Huotarinen has been strong since she started childhood.

Poems

Vilja-Tuulia Huotarinen: Things of conscience. Siltala. 64 s.

In the latest in his work Vilja-Tuulia Huotarinen has honed its style to the point where an even smaller form is inhabited by larger content. At first glance, the poems feel like short pieces of prose, where different registers meet: worn Quotations, life instructions in the family, the cool compilation of the nonfiction, the warm connections of the poem.

Outwardly modest-looking poems, Huotarinen conjures up more than the sum of his parts. Between untitled texts, a living network is created that transports the reader in an instant from one era and state to another, however, not by violently cutting but according to a gentler logic.

It is a kind of reflection of childhood infinity back into the adult world. “Every time we start childhood again, like we do from church,” Huotarinen writes.

Already from his debut work Do not run the scissors in your hand (2004) he is have been strong in writing about the world of the child, and credible human figures have emerged, even from cows (Poems by a happy cow, 2009). In matters of conscience already in the first poem from an older child will be reared, concerns riuduttama säntäilijä: “Nothing in fact is not as true as they sense and no sense of just bypassed.”

In the book the people presented are monumental, they fill in much more than their own physical space, but are fully alive with their habits and whims:

Reference is also made to the previous collection of poems Seven uncles namesakes that were “everywhere” as children, now “scattered on the internet”.

The five sections of the book are dedicated to important people and places: “Babies,” “The Island,” “The Beloved,” “Friends,” “The Past”. It is interpersonal relationships that are most affected by these issues of conscience, their elusive intergenerational continuum.

Conscience is thought of in everyday use mainly through reflection on right and wrong, but in poetry its meaning expands. It’s about self-awareness that already Socrates considered life the most important thing. And one cannot feel oneself if one does not know those who have been close.

Poems the island is located in Iceland. Geographical isolation, volcanic soil and living folklore contrast with the poet’s practical emotional expression, acknowledging the unpredictability of the world and the volatility of borders:

“Where I left, emotions are untenable, they need to be pushed into the hands, we need strength, there are debts, diseases, wars. My sparrow is unfortunate, the Christmas carol is hard as it gets, but this country is hot. ”

Otherwise Conscience matters does not refer to an exact geographical location, but moves in a universal zone where friendship and love even cross the border of death. In the last poem, “pulls from the corners, the crowds go back and forth,” and the bustle of generations is condensed into a small space. People leave and yet do not leave.

Seven years after the previous collection, it is a pleasure that Huotarinen has returned to the poem.