Book Review | Venla Saalo’s impressive novel reflects on where the insulating material accumulates between us and brings to mind a cult film under the Berlin Sky

Venla Saalo’s delicate novel is a touching dissertation on migration in Central Europe.

Novel

Venla Saalo: Flowers underground. Gummerus. 159 s.

“Berlin the sky is dull yellow, ”says the narrator Venla Saalon (b. 1988) in a miniature novel, and creates an empathetic look at metropolitan walkers.

Let’s say it right now: those to which Wim Wendersin cult film Under the Berlin sky (1987) left a more permanent mark, enjoying this first novel written for adults by Saalo. First-born With a bright flame was a skilful, textually experimental youth novel that became a Finlandia junior candidate in 2012.

Flowers underground is a novel cousin Virginia Woolfin Mrs. Dallowaylle. The connection to the art of classic slow moods is also mentioned by the author Helmi Kekkonen Side sentences on his blog (7.10.) Admiring Saalo’s stylistic perfection.

Nothing more miraculous usually happens in the stories of this variety, but the human things and world settings presented are large, novel in size. The figures of Saalo live in present-day Berlin and its hinterland, on the German-Polish border in Gubin.

From the borderland Marianna, in her forties, runs a flower shop in the underground of the metropolis. He watches people poke into the Station Tunnel “every few minutes as a flock like pigeons released from a large cage”. Travelers ask the florist for directions and routes, sharing their worries and anxieties.

Marianna speaks on the phone every day with her brother, who still lives in the border town of Gubin, on the former border with East Germany. He himself has left for the great cities of Europe at the age of 17, and has finally ended up in Berlin, which has been “good and gentle”.

Her brother Marianna asks about a mother she hasn’t met in years. No, even though the mother also lives in Berlin, just blocks from her daughter. What is behind this distance is something that the reader has to figure out for himself. The ingredients are poverty in the Polish countryside, war, displaced borders, the crumbling of family and identity.

Four years old Karim and his mother Amalia are also the subjects of the novel’s empathetic depiction. Amalia, formerly known as Amal, is eagerly studying English. Born in Berlin, she dreams of a future with an English-speaking man.

The life pictures of Karim, Amalia and her sister Leila also get the reader to draw for themselves. They live in a post-revolutionary time like Marianne’s family, each blending in different ways into the gems of multicultural Berlin.

Flowers underground is a melancholy description of a few days, and on its last pages it feels like Marianne ‘s flowers need to be brought to light under the Berlin sky. The narrator’s gaze on the people who have left their roots, or who carry them with them, is sympathetic, as in the angels of Wenders ’film. Saalo repeatedly brings a bird’s eye view to the story: magpies, crows, monkeys and pigeons follow the bearers.

Spiritual the distances between the generations and siblings of the novel are not great, nor are the distances between places. Yet an undefined, insulating substance has accumulated over the years and decades between the characters.

It’s called alienation, but what it actually is, the novel seems to be asking. Saalo seeks to put such subtleties of human experience in his expression.

Marianne and her brother’s trip to a childhood home in the Polish countryside is an important single episode in the novel.

Perceptions of the place turn out to be the opposite: “The house was more beautiful than Marianna thought, more ragged than Borys memory.”

Although they remember the details differently, they do remember the same. Borys feels she loves Poland more than ever and Marianne would like to tell her brother, “never really left Poland completely”.

Bridge currently Venla Saalo writes and translates in the German border region of Görlitz after working in Berlin for years.

He is also the editorial secretary of the refreshing cultural magazine Särö, which presents Central European literature in particular.

Its last issue yielded an impressive, Polish Olga Tokarczukin an essay that structures the literature of the region, the volatility, instability, and emigration manifested by its internal means.

Saalo’s subtle miniature novel gets a deep resonance from the Nobel Prize’s essay.