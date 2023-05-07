Book review | Tommi Melender wrote a topical novel about the history of Finnish right-wing radicalism

A familiar and safe generational novel was refined into a risky game filled with literary tricks in Tommi Melender’s novel.

Novel

Tommi Melender: Aurum. A novel about an imaginary Finland that resembles the real Finland. WSOY. 441 pp.

In current affairs in his novelty novel Tommi Melender illustrates the hundred-year history of Finnish right-wing radicalism by following the stages of the four male generations of the Kokkola family until the spring of 2023.

Aurum Usvasalmi do not represent the workers or crofters of our literature, nor the alienated bourgeoisie, let alone the decadent upper class. They are lower middle class, the traditional support base of right-wing radicalism.

Melender has refined a safe generational novel into a risky meta-novel filled with literary gimmicks, where the author writes a book, where authors write books, etc.

The story moves in different time levels, while the peculiarities of the presentation and the plot are explained to the reader. Literary quotes are enough.

Of course, success in the genre and style depends on how inventively the apparatus is used and how the story pulls.

The novel starts from today’s Finland, buzzing with immigration and the green transition, where “national conservatives” have just won the Finnish parliamentary elections and political life is in crisis.

Uuku Usvasalmi, the youngest vesa of the family, has retreated to Gand Sar, India, to write a novel with the enigmatic name, “The Unicorn”.

The publishing editor is not excited by the “obscure art prose” but persuades Uuku to write a work about his maternal grandfather Pert and great-grandfather Olav, about whom Paavo-eno, who is making a political career among Uuku’s national conservatives, is writing a heroic biography.

The publisher hopes to get a counterpart to Paavo’s work, whose visibility and sales are guaranteed. A fat advance is also promised.

Uuku agrees and writes “real” life stories for his grandfathers Olavi and Pert. The name of the book will be “Aurum” (lat. gold), which is also the name of Melender’s novel and the multi-source motif that permeates the work, the opening of which will be left to the reader smarter than the critic.

The narrative the circle closes when, at the end of the novel, we return to the politically polarized Finland before the spring 2023 parliamentary elections.

The stories of Olav and Pert Melender has stylized episodes of the works of well-known Finnish male writers as pastiches and parodies. Familiar authors veiled with suggestive names also adventure along in the boys’ story.

The transformation taking place in the 1920s is followed Antti Tuurin From old road according to identifiable events. In the 1930s, Kokkola is visited by a large writer from North Pohja who goes into dark booze. The events of the Continuation War are explained Väinö Linnan and in the spirit of Luck.

The presentation is technically ambitious and succeeds at its best when the story is created with a sense of truth that balances the art. In some places, the witty stylizations seem self-serving.

Olavi Usvasalmen the story describes the life of the 1920s and 30s in the kingdom of the bosses of a small town. The picture does not differ from Linna’s The North Star From Pentinkulma, which spreads out into an important floor plan. Blue-and-white speeches and literary clichés, behind which hides a dark mental landscape and violence, from bullying to beatings and executions.

Pertti Usvasalmi, who studied to be a teacher, comes across a world saturated with violence in the school world. In the student life of the 1970s, the most insolent brats, who represent “real consciousness”, gather the most beautiful girls in study circles and parties.

The novel’s tastiest series of episodes is offered by Pert and a fellow student’s visit to a last-time fisherman living in the Hämälä landscape.

The herald of the destruction of humanity called the Master is, like his role model, a fisher of people, especially media people. While entertaining his students, he impatiently waits for the television crew to arrive at his low-lying house.

The stories of Olav and Perti are descriptions of the harsh Finland of the past filtered through literature. The part is very long and the pacing style humor is not always able to carry the story.

“ The herald of the destruction of humanity is a fisher of people, especially media people.

Aurum turns at the end in Uuku’s frame story as a political satire.

National conservative Prime Minister Sanni Koillisheimo has declared a state of emergency to keep the hordes of refugees outside the country’s borders. In Finland, a coup plan to abolish “dysfunctional democracy” is also revealed.

An “aware” writer would end the story with at least a dystopian vision of the “state of the world”. Melender does not fall for Orwellian updating but shows his skills in the difficult area of ​​irony.

In the midst of a political crisis, Uuku reports on the sales success of “Aurum” and in passing mentions Paavo-eno’s poorly selling work. The author’s contentment shines from deep within the publicity of today’s literary world.

With happy ones in the last lines, the unicorn Uuku, radiating virtue, says that he has returned to the life and authentic traditional customs of the indigenous people he followed in Gand Sar, India, together with his beloved.

Far away from home Finland, far away from riots, crises, hijackings – far away from the Insidious world.